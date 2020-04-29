The demand for the masks I Love Nails and Spa is making is at an all-time high. After recent media exposure, requests have skyrocketed and the spa is doing its best to meet the need.
“Channel 12 showed up and did something on us and we were closing in on 20,000 masks,” owner Jeff Clancy said. “Within three days, it shot back up and we’ll have over 50,000 when we’re all said and done. We kind of expected it and we thought we saw the light at the end of the tunnel taking care of the businesses and hospitals here in Gainesville. We just kind of put our heads down and went back to work.”
Recently the spa was donated halyard — a medical-grade fabric that was incorporated into the spa’s mask design to put its filtering capabilities on par with N95 masks.
Not only has that addition sped up its process, it has also allowed the spa to recruit some outside help.
“Each mask took five minutes and now it takes three minutes,” Clancy said. “We put out a Facebook post to take fabric home to trace and cut out fabric for us. We’ve got about six people doing that and about a dozen people helping sew. Every little bit helps and now we’re starting to get the big orders. Pretty much everybody is ordering these masks.”
After the first four weeks of producing masks, the spa had made around 18,000 masks thanks to donations of fabric and sewing machines.
But since KXII’s visit, the spa has received 492 orders totaling over 12,000 masks with plans to make 20,000 more for big companies such as American Airlines employees, Amazon employees from Oklahoma City, Safran in Gainesville and Denton, Ruiz Foods in Denison and of course numerous hospitals, including Johns Hopkins and Baylor Medical, as well as Winstar World Casino and Resort and Tyson Foods.
The spa will prioritize medical requests first, according to Clancy.
“We want to make sure hospitals, nurses and elderly health workers are prioritized,” Clancy said. “We put another notice out on Facebook that we needed help. The amount of orders compared to what we did in four weeks was forcing people to wait. We asked for everyone that could help to do everything they could from cutting patterns to tracing patterns to finishing the masks for us. That’s enabled us to speed up the process.”
Clancy has been in contact with North Texas Medical Center and Texoma Medical Center for approval of its designs, as well.
“What we do is we get the product together and send the prototypes at the hospitals,” Clancy said. “We went them to NTMC and TMC and they have approved the design and the materials. We’ve completed one order of hundreds of masks that are made more rigidly because they need some that are going to hold up under intense breathing. Not only was the pattern approved, but the materials were approved.”
While the spa has had to close its doors to customers, Clancy tried to apply for a Paycheck Protection Program, but was denied for several reasons.
“Even though we are an incorporated company, all of our employees hold their own licenses,” Clancy said. “Even though we have responsibility for our staff, they hold their own responsibility as well. We don’t qualify as a business to pay for their payroll because they are considered independent contractors. We don’t know about the PPP. We were told that we don’t qualify.”
Still, Clancy and the owners are doing all they can to try to take care of their employees, going as far helping each one of their employees apply individually.
“What I did on behalf of our staff was I filed for each one of them individually and hopefully now that they’ve released more funds, they qualify for that,” Clancy said. “Everything helps right now. Even though we weren’t able to file as a business for them, me and Victoria [Pham] helped them to individually file. They’re grateful for anything. Even if our employees don’t get it, they’re still appreciative we did it for them because nobody knows the process.
“It kind of sucks that the bigger businesses are getting funding. In small our towns like ours that have small amounts of employees, they aren’t getting some.”
The spa’s employees don’t qualify for unemployment either, further complicating the matter.
“We opened this business that everybody that works for us to be family and every action we take in this salon is all geared toward ensuring our reputation in the community and that we uphold the image of a family-owned business,” Clancy said. “Everyone that works for us knows they’re part of our family. We think it’s important to have a relationship that exceeds employee-employer.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbot laid down new guidelines this week allowing restaurants and retail to reopen. Unfortunately for I Love Nails and Spa, beauty salons must remain closed for the foreseeable future.
“Our governor stated that salons, bars and gyms weren’t allowed to reopen,” Clancy said. “We could face fines, jail or suspension of our licenses. We’re a big salon and we have lots of room, but we were leery about reopening anyways. We had a plan in place and we had masks and hand sanitizer protocol ready. We wish we could open, but we weren’t sure it was the best open anyways. Even though we would do by appointment only, it would be unneeded stress because of people traveling.”
Donations of fabric can be brought to the spa’s location at 113 N. Grand Ave. and supply packets to sew may also be picked up there. Staff can be reached at 940-665-1111.
