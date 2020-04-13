In case of pandemic: Commissioners OK grant funding eligibility

Members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court agreed Monday, April 13, to apply for funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency for unexpected expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 5-0 vote inside the Commissioners’ Courtroom at the Cooke County Courthouse in downtown Gainesville allows the county to become eligible for grant money for expenses it incurs because of the new coronavirus.
Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said the county could receive “at least 75%” reimbursement for the triage tent set up at North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd., and medical equipment.
The tent rental is about $30,000 for three months, according to Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher. He said the county also purchased some additional personal protective equipment for emergency personnel.
“The tent, a few related expenses and extra medical supplies are the main things we plan to seek reimbursement for at the moment,” Brinkley said. “As [the] situation evolves, it is very possible that we will have some additional expenses.”
Members of the court also spent about an hour in closed session to discuss personnel matters, security devices or security audits and to consult with an attorney before reconvening into open session Monday.
No action was taken on closed session discussion items.
County commissioners also didn’t take any action on the county’s public health emergency declaration for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
“My understanding is the governor is going to be putting out some guidance later this week so we’ll be monitoring that,” Brinkley said.
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Gov. Greg Abbott extended his disaster declaration for COVID-19 that was originally issued on March 13. The disaster declaration covers all 254 counties in Texas and was extended by 30 days. The declaration allows the state to continue using emergency resources for medical supplies and other needs during the pandemic. It does not affect the length of the governor’s stay-at-home instructions, which were issued separately from the disaster declaration.
