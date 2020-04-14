The Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers they have several options to schedule and pay federal taxes electronically that are due on July 15.
In Notice 2020-18, the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service announced special Federal income tax return filing and payment relief in response to the ongoing COVID-19 emergency.
The federal income tax filing due date is automatically extended from April 15 to July 15. Taxpayers can also defer federal income tax payments due on April 15 to July 15 without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed. The deferment applies to all taxpayers, including individuals, trusts and estates, corporations and other non-corporate tax filers as well as those who pay self-employment tax.
Taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or call the IRS to qualify for the automatic federal tax filing and payment relief.
For taxpayers looking to schedule their federal tax payments, the IRS offers two payment options where payments can be scheduled up to 365 days in advance. Electronic Federal Tax Payments System (EFTPS) is free, and taxpayers can schedule their estimated and other federal tax payments up to 365 days in advance. New enrollments for EFTPS can take up to five business days to process. Debit, credit card or digital wallet can be scheduled through a payment processor up to 365 days in advance. The payment processors charge a fee; no fees go to the IRS.
Additional payment options and explanations on how to cancel payments already scheduled are available on IRS.gov/payments.
Taxpayers can also pay for free with a bank account using Direct Pay, where taxpayers can schedule a payment up to 30 days in advance. Payments for the July 15 due date can be scheduled beginning June 15.
Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the July 15 deadline can request a filing extension two ways: by filing Form 4868 through their tax professional, tax software or using the Free File link on IRS.gov; or by submitting an electronic payment with Direct Pay, Electronic Federal Tax Payment System or by debit, credit card or digital wallet options and selecting Form 4868 or extension as the payment type.
The automatic extension of time to file will process when you pay all or part of your taxes electronically by the July 15 due date. An extension to file is not an extension to pay. Taxes are still due by the due date.
Estimated tax payments, for tax year 2020, originally due April 15 and June 15 are now due July 15. Form 1040-ES, Estimated Tax for Individuals, includes instructions to help taxpayers figure their estimated taxes. They can also visit IRS.gov/payments to pay electronically.
