Just a little bit longer: Start of summer concert series postponed

For those longing to grab a lawn chair and head downtown to enjoy some free tunes, you might have to wait a bit longer.
The free Summer Sounds concert series west of the Cooke County Courthouse in downtown Gainesville is still on, according to Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Morgan Tobias. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the first event will not be until June 26.
“We understand that our community is much better off than most, but we do have those that travel to attend Summer Sounds as well,” Tobias said. “We will not have our events if it is not safe, but right now we are looking at moving forward and providing a fun environment for Gainesville residents and visitors.”
Typically, the series takes place each year on the last Friday of May, June and July. May’s lineup has been moved to August, Tobias said.
June’s recently announced lineup features Dakota, Blackout Betty and the Time Machine Band.
Due to contractual obligations, Tobias said she couldn’t announce who will be hitting the Summer Sounds stage in July or August. A Summer Sounds post on Facebook indicates Texas country bands will be center stage.
The free concert series is in its 11th year and has been passed on to the chamber to host. Founders Laura and Barry Otts ran the event for its first 10 years.
Don’t like change? Not to worry, Tobias said the chamber will not be making any “drastic” changes since it’s the organization’s first year as host.
“We do have some big acts coming, so the public can be excited about that,” Tobias said.
Tobias said sponsorships and beer sales are how the event keeps truckin’ along which means no outside food, drinks or coolers.
“With last summer having such beautiful weather, our beer sales were amazing,” Tobias said, adding it’s important for concertgoers to purchase from the vendors at the event. “That extra income provided us with extra dollars to spend on bigger entertainment.”
Tobias said she’s hopeful this year’s concerts will go off without a hitch.
“We are doing everything we can to be cautious and safe considering the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, but our community is very blessed to not be as heavily affected,” she said.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the coronavirus.
