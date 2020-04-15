Kids write letters to cheer NTMC patients

Nine-year-old Nate Huerta and 13-year-old Alexis Hollowell have been hard at work providing some much-needed support for patients at the North Texas Medical Center.
Drawings of donuts and illustrated prayers filled letters that they sent to patients to help lift them up.
The kids sent 12 letters to NTMC and recently received a response back, which put a smile on their faces and made them feel appreciated.
“It felt great and I liked the letter,” Nate said. “I also got a face mask to be safe. They wrote about how they appreciated how we were praying for them. My sister told me to make it nice and appreciate them and all that. I hope I can get more letters back so I know they’re getting more letters.”
Their mother, Lora Huerta, said Nate loves getting things in the mail.
“Nathan was ecstatic,” Lora Huerta said. “He was really happy reading that letter knowing that someone was praying for him. For a week straight, they wrote letters and finally I contacted the hospital. They gave me an address and we sent the letters in. It had been a couple weeks and they wrote Nate back.”
Alexis, affectionally known as Buca after her older brother Christopher misspoke a Baby Beluga nursery rhyme, said she got the idea to write letters from a video on YouTube and it took off from there.
“I was like Nate, look at this YouTube video,” Alexis said. “I said we should do that and we asked mom if they could get the addresses. We were really excited and we started writing that night. We were like, we should write some to cheer them up and have a better day. Nate got a letter back and I think everybody loves the stuff we drew and wrote them.”
The children’s efforts won’t stop there. They also have plans to write to nursing homes, reach out to cousins across the state and write again to the hospital.
Huerta said the kids have also done well with home-schooling and said she appreciated how caring the teachers and coaches have been.
“The teachers are keeping in contact really well,” Huerta said. “We get a phone call or text or Zoom call a couple times. I have kids in third grade, fourth, seventh and a freshman in high school. Each school does it different. Elementary kids at Chalmers Elementary are getting a Zoom conference call. All the coaches have reached out to my seventh grader. The high school, I’m getting texts about tutoring and all kinds of extra help. It’s been really smooth.”
Huerta said Alexis has taken charge of the household while she is at work.
“She’s my most responsible one,” Huerta said. “When I leave for work, she’s making sure that they’re doing so many hours of homework and making sure chores were done. She kind of got the ball rolling to write letters. It was mainly things like we’re praying for you, we haven’t forgotten about you and we hope you’re doing well. There were also a lot of pictures to go with it.”
Alexis said her brothers Nate, Christopher Hollowell and Ayden Huerta can be a handful at times, but she’s got it under control.
“It’s fun and the boys can sometimes be little jerks, but in the end they’re all good when mom gets home,” Alexis said. “To be homeschooled, I like it and personally I can decide when to do my homework. I usually do it on Monday even if I have to stay up late so I have the rest of the week to watch the boys.”
As her kids continue to reach out to people, Huerta said she is filled with pride for her family.
“I’m so proud of them,” Huerta said. “I’m so proud that their belief in the faith that they want to share it. That’s so important as a mother that they want to share the word of God. Even when they pray at night, they are looking out for others.”
