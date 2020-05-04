The Cooke County Library is set to officially open its doors May 18, but until then, it is broadening some of the services it provides.
The library had been offering a curbside pickup service the past few weeks for two days a week, but it is extending its curbside service to five days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Library Director Jennifer Johnson-Spence said the response from the community to the service has been very positive.
“We thought that with Gov. Abbott’s decision to kind of reopen Texas that this is something we can do for people that couldn’t come those two days,” Johnson-Spence said. “The service will work the same way. It will be a no-contact service. Last week, we had 434 items that people came and picked up and 105 patrons. Right now, kids and people are reading a lot because there isn’t much to do.”
Johnson-Spence said she expects people to continue to use the service and the library has plans on extending the service into June.
“We’re going to continue to offer this throughout June and if not longer to people that need it,” Johnson-Spence said. “It will keep down the numbers and possibility for transmission down. It’s very hard for families and people with health issues.”
Patrons will also be able to use the library wifi and use its printer and copier.
“Now people will be able to print documents through our wifi,” Johnson-Spence said. “They can call us and say they’re out front. Every time someone uses the computer, they print something from the DMV or pay stubs or online bills. We’ll also be offering copies and the faxing service. They’ll need to call the library for exact details because it’s going to be different for each one of those things.”
With county offices set to open May 18, Johnson-Spence said the library is taking the necessary steps and precautions to prepare.
“We’re opening with a limited number of people allowed,” Johnson-Spence said. “We’ll only allow 10-12 people inside and the capacity isn’t that much. Only of three of the computers will be allowed to be used for an hour a day because things will be so limited.”
The library will eventually be open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
It will continue to offer programs via Facebook and Johnson-Spence said it’s important for libraries to offer as many services as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think libraries are going to have to offer things in completely different ways,” Johnson-Spence said. “We’re grateful that we can serve the community any way we can, but I have to worry about the health of everyone. We have to be good human beings right now and it’s better to err on caution instead of go for it all.”
