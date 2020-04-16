Already offering a litany of services for the community from curbside service to temporary e-cards, the Cooke County Library is doing its best to help out the medical community as well.
After seeing a post on Facebook from a Canadian Boy Scout named Quinn Callander, the library has found a unique use for its 3D printer.
Callander came up with a design for ear guards that help keep medical masks in the appropriate position and the library downloaded and tweaked his design to create its own.
Library Director Jennifer Johnson-Spence said it was a no-brainer decision to use the printer for the design.
“My staff member Kimberly Reiter and I were looking at groups on Facebook and right now there is a big movement for how libraries can be active,” Johnson-Spence said. “We saw the design and I said yes, we should make it happen if we can. They went into work the next week.”
Once the library began to iron out the wrinkles of the design, Johnson-Spence sent an email to Cooke County Veterans Services Officer Tim Cortes and County Judge Jason Brinkley asking if they could help out.
Emergency Management Coordinator and Cooke County Fire Marshal Ray Fletcher responded to the library requesting 500 ear guards.
At first, Johnson-Spence was apprehensive.
“I told him I didn’t know if we could do that many, but that we could do as much as we had filament for,” Johnson-Spence said. “We’re going to print as many as we can and he made some recommendations to our design, so we’ve started printing them.”
So far, the library has pumped out about 30 of the ear savers, but the process hasn’t exactly been pain-free, according to Johnson-Spence.
“The thing about a 3D printer, it looks like it’s going great, but in the middle it clogs up,” Johnson-Spence said. “We’ll continue to make as many as we possibly can and they’ll be different colors because we are using as many colors as we have. So far, there haven’t been any complaints. Until somebody tells us to quit, we’ll keep doing it.
“Right now, all you can do is work with what you’re given and try to make the best out of it. Any way you can contribute in a way that’s positive, I say do it.”
The library bought the 3D printer with a grant in 2015 and Johnson-Spence said it takes some familiarization with it for it to be effective.
“We have in our policy how people can make 3D prints, but it takes a lot of time and you have to have someone that can tweak designs to make them work,” Johnson-Spence said. “You have to have the technology knowledge, time and the resources. The filament isn’t cheap either.”
The library is continuing to offer other internet-based services like STEM activities and recently Easter video activities.
Johnson-Spence said she continues to be impressed by how libraries are molding their outreach to the community.
“I think being at home has made me realize that I work in a profession that has truly innovative and creative people that aren’t afraid of a challenge,” Johnson-Spence said. “They meet that challenge head on and come up with ideas that make it work. That’s what we do here in our library and what library staffs do. They take whatever they’re given and do what they can.”
Johnson-Spence said the library also has plans on checking in with some of its older patrons.
“There are libraries that are already doing this in North Texas and maybe the older people aren’t talking to anybody,” Johnson-Spence said. “Younger people can text or call, but older people don’t do that as regularly. Older people may need that. It’s a great way to put out there that we haven’t forgotten about them. We want them to know we’re still thinking about you.”
The library has also been tasked with compiling a database of former medical personnel in case of an outbreak.
“This is just another way for people to think outside the box and realize that the library is not just about books,” Johnson-Spence said. “We’re here to serve a community. This is a way for us to help and we had the supplies and the printer.”
Brinkley also approached the library and Johnson-Spence to see if they could spare two workers to help with the county’s coronavirus testing. Those workers volunteered and have been posted in non-medical capacities up at the hospital, with signs and directions to the testing tent.
“Two people volunteered, so I’m grateful to the two of them,” Johnson-Spence said. “They go Monday, Wednesday and Fridays. They sit at the main entrance of the hospital and they have signs that direct them to the tent. To be honest, at first it was scary because we didn’t know what their role would be. They aren’t medically trained people. Now I think they know it’s part of what they do until they don’t have to anymore.”
