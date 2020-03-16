The Cooke County Library, 200 S. Weaver St., will be closed beginning at 5 p.m. today, Monday, March 16, until further notice as a precaution in light of the spread of the new coronavirus, Cooke County commissioners decided today.
Access to the Cooke County Courthouse at 101 S. Dixon St. and the courthouse annex across Dixon Street will also be limited to one entrance apiece. Visitors will have their temperature taken as they enter, as well, commissioners agreed. The restrictions at the courthouse and annex should be in effect by Tuesday morning, March 17, according to Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley.
