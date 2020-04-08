The Lighthouse Preschool is doing all it can to keep its kids and staff safe while remaining as an invaluable resource for parents still needing childcare.
Lighthouse director Shelly Langley said while the preschool is a licensed center that falls under minimum standards and the direction of Texas Health and Human Services, she had the goal of staying open as long as possible and was already taking steps to keep the facility clean and people safe.
“As this all began, I quickly established my baseline and that is we want to stay open as long as we possibly can while it’s safe,” Langley said. “We would normally just identify parents, but now they have to line up in their cars and I won’t let anyone get out of their cars until everyone has pulled away.”
Workers at Lighthouse have detailed drop-off protocols that include taking the temperatures of everyone in the car while also maintaining social distancing recommendations.
There is nobody on site that isn’t working there and along with taking kids’ temperatures throughout the day and a constant washing of hands, Langley said. She compared the protocols to how they have dealt with flu seasons.
“We make sure everything is ridiculously clean,” Langley said. “We explain to parents that we’ll call them if we see any symptoms and they should keep their child home for a minimum of 24 hours. Before they even sent us the new guidelines, I was watching and reading the news and figured out that checking temperatures seemed to be the quickest way to protect on our front line.”
Rachel Bowles sends three of her kids to Lighthouse and she has a unique perspective on the situation as a family nurse practitioner at Family 1st Care.
Both she and her husband Daniel, who works for 3 Cattle Co., have essential jobs that require them to use daycare.
She said they wouldn’t have any other option without Lighthouse.
“It’s really difficult to send them to school at this difficult time because I don’t want them to be sick either, but if the coronavirus is going to be in my home, it will probably be from me,” Bowles said. “I don’t really have an alternative. Both of our moms are nurses too, so pretty much all of our family is part of agriculture or healthcare.
“Nobody is at home right now as far as our immediate family. The hardest part is sending my 2-month-old, but I don’t really have another option.”
Bowles said the care her children receive from the Lighthouse workers goes above and beyond her expectations.
“The teachers text me photos of my kids,” Bowles said. “It’s top notch. My 5-year-old is in the pre-K class and my teacher will let me know how he’s doing with reading. They’ll message me progress and sometimes they’ll have parties and while I won’t be able to be there, they’ll send us a photo. They do a lot of things they don’t have to do to make it a little easier to send your kids to somebody else.”
Langley said Lighthouse never considered shutting down and that she knows how important it is to stay open for her parents.
She also lauded her staff for their commitment during these difficult times.
“I am extremely proud of my staff and their attitude,” Langley said. “They are maintaining a normal routine for these kids and I think that gives the parents some peace of mind while they’re doing the things we need them to do in our community.”
Ashley Compton, a certified surgical technician at Texas Health Presbyterian Labor, sends two of her kids to Lighthouse.
Her husband Matt also has an essential job working for Select Energy Services and she said they too didn’t have any other childcare options in their own family.
“It’s so helpful,” Compton said. “I have to be up at 5 a.m. and we need the help. My sister is a cancer survivor and my in-laws are older, so they can’t watch them. Lighthouse has done such a good job taking precautions for the kids and it’s very, very appreciated. I don’t know what we would do without them. For my kids, it’s just a normal day of daycare. They come home and they don’t know that anything is happening.”
Compton said she feels comforted knowing her children are safe and that she couldn’t imagine taking them anywhere else.
Bowles said picking her kids up after a long day of work is the best part of her day.
“I’m in a rush all day between getting the kids to school on time and get to work early,” Bowles said. “I try to disconnect from my family to give my full attention to my patients. Picking up my kids from school is that moment of euphoria. The work is done and we get to go home and have fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.