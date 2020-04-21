Lindsay AD reacts to UIL cancellation

On Friday, April 17, the University Interscholastic League announced it was canceling the remaining spring activities and state championships in concert with Governor Greg Abbott’s announcement that schools would close for the rest of the school year.
Lindsay athletic director Jeff Smiley said he was still holding out hope sports would be able to resume.
“It didn’t really surprise me but at the same time it was disappointing,” Smiley said. “We were hoping we could salvage some of our year and get back to school in May and put some finality to our spring sports and the school year.”
Smiley said he knew the whole situation was fluid and the Knights were preparing regardless.
“We knew it was going to change, but we didn’t know how,” Smiley said. “It is what it is and I hear that a lot. We’ll worry about what we can control and not about what we can’t. We have been sending out daily workouts and trying to stay in touch with the kids the best that we can and that’s hard to do when you don’t see them every day. We’ve never gone this long not seeing our kids.”
The workouts weren’t usual, but Smiley said the coaches tried to tailor them as much as possible for home workouts.
“We knew we were limited in what we can do because gyms were shut down,” Smiley said. “We tried to send out things that could be done at home without access to weights. There were things that they could do at home and obviously that’s not going to take the place of the weight room. Hopefully that was going to bridge the gap between then and getting back.”
Smiley said this is the longest time period he hasn’t been around his athletes and that it was a weird situation.
“It’s been really difficult, and not just for me but the other coaches and teachers,” Smiley said. “We’re in this for the kids and when you go through something like this where you don’t get to see them every day, that’s hard. We were having such a good spring. Every sport was headed in the right direction and to have it all just shut off, it’s been tough.”
Smiley said he feels especially bad for the seniors because he knows how much work they put in for their respective seasons.
“It was extreme disappointment, especially our seniors,” Smiley said. “That’s who I feel bad for. Those guys and girls have poured their whole selves into those programs. To not be able to finish the season is again, it’s a really disappointing thing.”
Smiley said he had faith that if sports did return that the UIL would do all it could to finish out seasons.
“We were all holding out hope that we would get back in May and if we could do that, I know the UIL was committed to finishing out our respective seasons,” Smiley said. “There was always hope for that happening and there would have been some modifications how playoffs and district champs were determined. We were anticipating just single games instead of two out of three games in the playoffs. Nobody really knows how that really looks.”
Smiley said he knew the situation was dire when the UIL canceled the boys state basketball tournament.
“We’ve never been through anything like this before and that’s when we figured out that this would be a serious situation when they canceled the state championship games in basketball,” Smiley said. “We knew then that it was going to be something we were dealing with for some time.”
Smiley’s message to his athletes was how they would handle the situation and handle the necessary adjustments would impact them in the future.
“Our message to them was what are you doing when nobody is looking,” Smiley said. “Are you staying fit, so when we do get back we can get caught up faster. We need something to bridge the gap between the suspension and when we finally go get back. Something is better than nothing and that’s what we’re trying to do when we send those workouts out.”
When things do resume, Smiley said he has confidence his athletes will be ready to roll.
“If we can get back in June or July at the latest where we can have our summer program, we’ll be fine,” Smiley said. “We feel like our program is in place. I don’t want to minimize us missing this time, but if we can get back in June, we’ll get caught up because our kids will be committed to the summer program. They’ll be committed. I’m an optimist and I think we’ll get our kids back in June, but you never know how this thing is going to go.”
