Lindsay Independent School District will have pre-kindergarten and kindergarten registration online for the 2020-2021 school year.
Registration will run Wednesday and Thursday, May 6-7, at www.lindsayisd.org.
An official birth certificate, Social Security card, proof of residency and immunization record will be required for registration.
Transfer information will also be available online.
For questions or to request assistance, call 940-668-8923, extension 101, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 6 and 7.
