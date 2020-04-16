Cooke County’s confirmed active cases of the novel coronavirus have doubled since Monday, April 13.
A third and fourth active positive were confirmed by the Cooke County COVID-19 Joint Information Center on Wednesday, April 15.
While residency status was provided from the JIC on the first positive coronavirus case — a Gainesville resident — that information has not been released on any of the other confirmed active cases.
Kristi Rigsby, spokeswoman for the JIC, said Thursday, April 16, that it shouldn’t matter where a person is from who tests positive for the coronavirus. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
“ … We know it’s in the community,” Rigsby said. “We know it’s community spread. It shouldn’t matter. We need to focus on getting these people healthy and back into the community.”
Rigsby said she could not confirm if there were any patients with active cases of the new coronavirus in the hospital as of press time.
When the first positive case of coronavirus was confirmed Friday, April 10, the JIC said officials had begun the process of contact tracing — interviewing and notifying those who may have had contact with the patient.
The first patient quarantined themselves at home while awaiting test results and was continuing recovery at home as of Friday, a press release from the JIC stated. On Monday, Rigsby said she had no further information on the patient.
Rigsby told the Register on Thursday afternoon that once there is a positive result from the lab, the Texas Department of State Health Services contacts Dr. Doug Lewis, the county’s health authority. She said after the case is verified it’s then sent to the TDSHS regional office in Arlington so they may begin an investigation.
There are about five clinics countywide that conduct tests, Rigsby said. However, most of them are now sending their patients to North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd., for testing.
All testing at NTMC is by appointment only. A physician has to request the test, she said.
Rigsby said the hospital knows who the patient is and where they are from, but patient information is protected by the Health Information and Patient Privacy Act, or HIPAA, once they are entered into the system.
According to a bulletin from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the HIPAA Privacy Rule allows some patient information to be shared publicly to assist in nationwide public health emergencies and to assist patients in receiving the care they need, generally as long as the patient is not personally identifiable.
Other neighboring counties, such as Denton and Montague, have been releasing the residency status of patients with confirmed active cases of the new coronavirus.
“In regards to Denton County daily case count information, city or town of residence is determined through the epidemiological investigation process,” Denton County spokeswoman Dawn Cobb relayed from the Denton County Health Department to the Register on Thursday. “Denton County Public Health receives a positive lab result for a patient, reported by the healthcare provider or lab. Upon receipt of the lab, the epidemiology team reaches out to the patient directly to verify the city or town of residence. Often the patient address is provided on the lab information; however, the team verifies the address during the investigation process.”
Montague County, which reported six active cases as of press time, does not have its own health department. According to a TDSHS map, the same state regional headquarters provides health services to Montague and Cooke counties. Montague County does provide residency status with each of its confirmed cases.
According to a TDSHS spokeswoman, DSHS Region 2/3 serves Cooke County. When a facility tests a person, results are reported first to the doctor that ordered the test.
“Limited information can be released at the discretion of local officials, if the privacy of the individual is protected,” Lyndsey Rosales, TDSHS spokeswoman, said.
Rigsby said the JIC recommends staying home whenever possible. If someone must go out for an essential need, she says to wear a face mask and gloves for protection.
According to the JIC, 206 county residents have been tested for the virus as of noon Thursday. Of those, 190 are negative and 12 are pending results. It takes two to three days for test results to come back after lab specimens are sent, Rigsby said Thursday.
City Manager Barry Sullivan told council members earlier this month that more residents have been tested. However, the JIC does not receive statistics for residents tested outside of the county unless one happens to test positive.
County statistics include residents of Cooke County only. Two health care workers who are employed in Cooke County but don’t reside here had tested positive earlier for the new coronavirus, the Register previously reported.
One Cooke County resident who was believed to have had the disease in February and recovered also received a positive result from an antibody test, according to archived Register reports. Antibody test results are not included in official tallies as they don’t necessarily indicate active infections — just that someone was infected at some point and developed an immune response.
Rigsby said Thursday that she wasn’t sure how many antibody tests had been conducted, but presumed the numbers to be low considering NTMC just “got them in.” She did say only those with active symptoms of the coronavirus, such as fever and shortness of breath, are being tested.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China. As of press time Thursday, there were 654,301 reported cases of COVID-19 nationwide and 31,628 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 16,473 reported cases and 397 deaths.
