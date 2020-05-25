UPDATE 12:30 p.m.:
As of noon Monday, May 25, Cooke County had two active and 13 recovered cases of the coronavirus. A total of 922 residents have been tested. Of those, 437 came back negative and 470 are pending results. County statistics include residents of Cooke County only.
FULL REPORT 11:22 a.m.:
Anyone may seek a free coronavirus test from a mobile testing center that the Texas Division of Emergency Management and National Guard Mobile Test Team are bringing to Gainesville later this week, the Cooke County COVID-19 Joint Information Center announced Monday, May 25.
Mobile testing staff will be on site Thursday and Friday, May 28-29, at the drive-up testing location at North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd.
A maximum of 100 nasal swab tests will be administered each of the two days the mobile testing site is active, according to a JIC press release. Patients won’t be charged for the tests and they will be available to anyone who meets the screening criteria.
Those seeking to be tested must first call for a phone screening, during which they’ll be asked about possible symptoms and assigned an appointment time for testing if screeners determine that’s needed, the JIC release indicated.
The number to call for screening wasn’t available as of press time Monday. The JIC release stated a phone number would be announced Wednesday for Thursday appointments, and on Thursday for Friday appointments, via the JIC’s “Cooke County Pandemic Information Page” on Facebook.
“There are many different sites around the state to coordinate and symptoms come and go,” JIC spokeswoman Kristi Rigsby said of the phone number’s availability. “The need to be tested may not be present today, but right before the test, you come down with symptoms. Best practice is to speak to someone in person as close to the testing date as possible for ‘real-time’ symptoms.”
Results from testing conducted at the mobile testing center will take about 48 hours to come back, Rigsby said.
While anyone may seek to be tested at the mobile testing site, “only active cases of residents that live in Cooke County will be included in our count,” Rigsby said. “That could change if we get additional directives.”
The JIC has issued daily updates showing the number of active and recovered positive cases of the coronavirus in Cooke County residents, as well as the number of tests conducted at Cooke County facilities and how many of those came back negative.
Results from Cooke County residents tested in other counties aren’t reported to Cooke County unless a positive result comes back.
English and Spanish phone screening will be available and those seeking to be tested will be screened for any symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Symptoms include fever or chills, coughing, fatigue, body aches or muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion, or loss of taste or smell.
People who wish to be tested at the mobile testing site do not need doctor’s orders, Rigsby confirmed. Someone who has previously been tested for the coronavirus but thinks they need retested should call to be screened for a determination about whether another test is required, she said.
Appointments will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The testing site is accessible from Old Sivells Bend Road just north of the hospital.
As of noon Friday, May 22, Cooke County had two active and 13 recovered cases of the coronavirus. A total of 918 residents have been tested. Of those, 437 came back negative and 466 are pending results. County statistics include residents of Cooke County only.
The county saw a sudden uptick in tests conducted last week as four Gainesville nursing homes underwent testing for all their residents and employees.
As of press time Monday, there were 1,647,741 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 97,811 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 55,897 reported cases and 1,528 deaths.
