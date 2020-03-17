TxDOT closes travel info center
The Texas Department of Transportation has closed the Texas Travel Information Center at Gainesville until further notice, TxDOT announced Tuesday, March 17, in a press release.
The closure is a precautionary move to slow the spread of the new coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes, according to the release.
Outside restrooms still be available anytime and will be regularly cleaned between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., the release indicated. The safety rest areas on highways throughout the state remain open, as well.
Travelers can also still speak with our center counselors about road conditions or travel information between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Anyone can call 1-800-452-9292 or visit drivetexas.org to obtain road condition information, too.
Chorale cancels spring season
The North Central Texas Chorale is canceling its spring season following federal precautionary recommendations to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, chorale President Charles Ashley announced Tuesday, March 17.
In light of federal advice to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people “and considering the average age of our membership being most at risk for infection from this World Health Organization declared pandemic,” the community chorale is canceling its planned April 30 concert and all rehearsals leading up to it, Ashley wrote in an email to chorale members.
Chorale leadership may consider holding a concert in the summer if the situation allows for it, Ashley added. Members this season were advised to keep their music for use later this year or possibly next year.
Preschool to remain closed next week
Learning Tree Preschool will remain closed March 25-27 as area schools have extended their spring break into next week.
The previously scheduled March 26 enrollment day for currently enrolled students will still take place for any parent who wishes to stop by that day, Director Phil Newton said. As of press time, the public enrollment event from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 30, is still planned.
The Learning Tree is a ministry of First United Methodist Church with classes on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. For more information, contact Director Phil Newton at First United Methodist Church at 214 S. Denton St. or by phone at 940-665-3926.
Theater closing temporarily
DMAX Cinema announced Tuesday, March 17, that it’s closing temporarily for about the next three weeks.
The theater in Gainesville will be closed starting Wednesday, March 18. Plans are to reopen Friday, April 3, a statement from cinema management indicated, “but we will continue to monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies.”
TxDMV Regional Service Centers close
In an effort to reduce the exposure of Texans to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday, March 17, that its 16 Regional Service Centers would be closed to the public for in-person transactions as of the close of business Tuesday.
Services and support will continue to be provided by mail, email and phone while in-person services are unavailable, according to a press release announcing the closures.
Regional Service Centers provide specialized services including replacement titles, bonded title rejection letters, apportioned registration, annual permits for motor carriers and the investigation and resolution of errors in Texas titles.
Guidance to the public regarding the process for completing common transactions while offices are closed to public access is available at txdmv.gov/covid-19.
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles will make an announcement once the decision is made to resume normal business operations.
