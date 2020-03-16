Stanford House closed
Gainesville's Stanford House senior activity center at 401 W. Garnett St. is closing for at least two weeks as a precaution in light of the spread of the new coronavirus, senior center Director Kathi Kirby Husereau announced.
“In the best interest and safeguarding of our participants, the advisory council of the Stanford House has made the decision to close our facility for deep cleaning and to help prevent spreading of diseases,” a statement from the facility read. “Depending on the status of the coronavirus after this period, we will reopen when we feel it is safe to do so. Please understand this is for everyone's protection and for especially our age group.”
The senior center advised older adults to stay home if possible, avoid large crowds and wash hands frequently.
TCOG suspends assistance appointments, meetings
The Texoma Council of Governments announced Monday, March 16, that it’s suspending appointments and meetings related to Section 8, utility assistance, weatherization assistance and its “Getting Ahead” program.
Meetings in the TCOG lobby with walk-in clients are also suspended, according to a press release from the cooperative governmental organization. People will need to ask for help by phone, email or U.S. mail instead, the release indicated.
Those who call are being asked to leave only one message and allow at least 72 hours for a call back from TCOG staff.
Those interested in utility or weatherization assistance can call 903-893-2161, option 5. Anyone requesting an application should leave their name, mailing address, city, state and zip code; applications are mailed out every Friday. Applicants may also apply online at www.tcog.com/energy/apply.
Those interested in the Section 8 Housing Choice voucher program can call 903-893-2161, extension 3536. Anyone submitting verification can do so using the drop-off box on the wall by the Section 8 door.
Diabetes support group cancels meeting
The Cooke County Diabetes Support Group is canceling its March meeting originally scheduled for today, Tuesday, March 17, as a precautionary measure in light of the spread of the new coronavirus, hospital spokeswoman Kristi Rigsby said.
The support group provides education and support for patients with type 1 or type 2 diabetes and their family members. It meets the third Tuesday of each month except June, July, August and December. Programs by various healthcare professionals are presented each month in the classrooms at North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd.
For more information about the diabetes support group or to be notified of future meetings, call support group facilitator Joan Walterscheid at 940-768-8120 or e-mail jwalter@ntin.net.
Zoo postpones Frank Buck celebration
Frank Buck Zoo is postponing its annual Frank Buck’s Birthday Celebration originally set for today, Tuesday, March 17, a zoo spokeswoman said Monday.
The move, directed by local government officials, is a precaution in response to the spread of the new coronavirus, according to spokeswoman Crystal Salisbury. The zoo plans to reschedule the celebration at a later date.
The zoo remains open at regular admission rates, according to Salisbury, though “Animal Encounters” with the giraffes and flamingos are temporarily suspended. Additional hand washing stations have been added at the zoo and additional sanitizing measures have been taken, she said.
Daily Keeper Chats in the zoo have been suspended but are taking place online instead, via the zoo’s Facebook page.
Refuge postpones activities
Activities that were scheduled to take place at Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge during the next three weeks are being postponed and rescheduled as feasible, a Friends of the Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge spokeswoman said Monday, March 16.
Patricia Crain said refuge lands remain open to the public from sunrise to sunset daily, as usual, for allowed activities. However, some units will be closed Thursday afternoon, March 19, through Sunday evening, March 22, for a feral hog hunt which will go on as scheduled, she said. Meadow Pond Trail, Haller's Haven Trail and Raasch Trail will be closed to the public during the hunt. Other trails and areas will remain open.
The visitor center also remains open as of Monday, according to Crain, though that could change. The postponements are taking place as a precautionary measure in response to the spread of the new coronavirus.
