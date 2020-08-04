North Central Texas College recently announced it’ll be allowing students to take courses online or in a combination online/face-to-face format as well as in person this fall.
The community college headquartered in Gainesville is offering courses in four formats for the fall semester, according to an NCTC press release — face-to-face, online, hybrid or synchronous online.
Face-to-face courses will take place fully on campus, with a smaller number of students and alterations to the classrooms and labs to follow social distancing and safety protocol, according to the release.
Online courses will be delivered fully online.
Hybrid courses will include a combination of online and in-person instruction. Typically, they’ll meet once a week on campus and the rest of the instruction will take place online, the release indicated.
Synchronous online courses will be fully online but will have scheduled times for virtual, real-time lectures and labs each week.
More than 80% of fall classes will incorporate web-based instruction, according to the release.
While on campus, students, faculty and staff will be required to wear a face mask and to practice social distancing both inside and outside the classroom, the release stated. They’ll also have to self-certify they’re free of symptoms or potential exposure to the pandemic coronavirus.
College leaders hope the measures will limit the spread of the coronavirus in part by keeping in-person class sizes down.
Advising, counseling, financial aid and other student services are still available virtually.
Registration is ongoing for the fall 2020 semester and classes will begin Aug. 24. For more information, visit 2020.nctc.edu.
