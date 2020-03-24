Muenster Memorial Hospital is further restricting visits in light of the new coronavirus.
The hospital will limit visits to between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting Wednesday, March 25, according to hospital CEO Brian Roland.
Visitors to emergency room patients will be limited based on clinical exceptions as deemed appropriate by the ER nurse, he said.
No visitors under age 17 will be permitted in the hospital, including in all waiting areas and common spaces.
Visitors will be screened for flu-like symptoms — fever, cough or shortness of breath — and will not be permitted to visit the hospital if any symptoms show.
“We are restricting visitors due to widespread respiratory illnesses and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and in accordance with [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] public health guidelines,” Roland said in an email. “This temporary visitation restriction will be in effect until further notice.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.