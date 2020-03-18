History museums closed to public
The Morton Museum of Cooke County and the Santa Fe Depot Museum are closed until further notice, according to the Cooke County Heritage Society.
“We regret any inconvenience this may cause, but to comply with current issues we believe this step is best for all,” Elaine McHorse, president of the CCHS, said in an emailed statement.
Numerous public venues have closed temporarily as the state aims to slow the spread of the new coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes.
The society’s annual auction and dinner originally set for May 1 has been postponed and is tentatively rescheduled for Sept. 19, McHorse added.
The Morton Museum is at 210 S. Dixon St. and the Santa Fe Depot Museum is at 605 E. California St.
Lions postpone spaghetti dinner
The Gainesville Lions Club has postponed its annual spaghetti dinner originally scheduled for Thursday, March 26. It’s to be rescheduled at a later date, Lions spokesman Lane Holcomb said.
The move came in response to new guidelines for the public on how to slow the spread of the new coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes.
Proceeds from each year’s fundraiser go toward purchasing eyeglasses for children in Cooke County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.