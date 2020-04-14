Nail salon develops N95-equivalent mask design

The workers and owners of I Love Nails and Spa in Gainesville have been grinding away the past several weeks to construct, sew and donate medical masks for everyone in need.
The demand for masks in the United States has been off the charts and the spa is doing all it can to keep up with orders from across the country.
Thanks to some recent donations, the spa is making a considerable improvement to its masks as they recently received some medical-grade materials to act as a filter that would put their masks on par with personal protective equipment in the medical field.
The spa was recently donated halyard — a fabric used for a multitude of purposes in the medical field. Moreover, its thick density provides valuable particle-filtering properties that the spa has infused into its masks instead of the carbon filter it was using previously.
Owner Jeff Clancy said he has done a lot of research on the different types of masks that are being used and he said the goal for them has been to create masks that surpass the quality of the N95 masks that are in such high demand.
“I’ve been working with doctors and hospitals and directors of safety with those hospitals on what we can use and through the research and everything, they have agreed that the halyard actually surpasses the N95 quality,” Clancy said. “We’ve been able to get the fabric, which makes it easier to sew in compared to the carbon filter.”
Now that the spa has the halyard to use as a filter, it has streamlined its process and cut the time to make each mask by a few minutes.
Owner Victoria Pham said trimming down the process has been a big advantage and that the donated halyard was a huge benefit.
“Having this new filter, we’ll be able to help more people in the front line and that is something we didn’t think we could achieve,” Pham said. “My brother was at Home Depot for two days at five different places to get the carbon filter, not even including the halyard.”
A fit and hood test are performed on masks to determine their ability to keep particles out of the mouth and nose and Clancy said the new masks they are making will be able to pass those tests for use by several local hospitals.
Not only will the new masks be washable, but they will be able to be autoclaved — sterilized via high pressures and temperatures. They will withstand an ultraviolet sterilizer, as well.
“They can sterilize, wash and reuse and feel safe that this product we’re making is going to have the same protection from the beginning to the end, no matter how many times it’s washed or put through the autoclave,” Clancy said.
The spa has made over 11,000 masks for over 30 states and Pham said her staff has been terrific throughout this entire process.
“They drive from far away,” Pham said. “They’ve been great. They come in early and stay late as much as they can because there are so many orders that are needed. We didn’t expect that at all.”
Since the spa has been shut down, it hasn’t been doing any business. The owners are paying for mask materials and their workers’ wages from their own pockets, but Pham said money is not important at a time like this.
“Money comes and money goes, but as long as we can help one person, we’ll do all we can,” Pham said. “If we can keep one person from getting sick or dying, that makes a difference for us. How much is enough money? If you want a mountain, there is always a mountain that is higher. I just want to say how much I appreciate everyone. It’s amazing.”
Donations of fabric and sewing machines can be brought to the spa’s location at 113 N. Grand Ave. Staff can be reached at 940-665-1111.
