The North Central Texas College board of trustees on Monday night voted to grant NCTC Chancellor Brent Wallace the authority “to make key operational decisions” without the board having to meet to vote its approval, college spokeswoman Elizabeth Abu said in an email Tuesday, March 24.
The resolution passed at the March 23 board meeting authorized Wallace to act in the board’s place in duties including paying employees while operations are altered or the college is closed, approving or altering the college calendar and seeking any necessary waivers. Wallace is also authorized to take immediate action when needed, Abu said.
On Sunday, March 21, the college also announced it had moved its entire spring semester course lineup online. Courses which cannot be taught online are being put on hold until they can be safely completed while practicing social distancing, a press release from the college indicated.
Online courses will begin March 30. NCTC’s original plan included some limited student access to campuses, but in light of new information and recommendations, the college is restricting campus access.
The Student Success Center, Tutoring, Completion Center and all other student support services will also be available online.
The deadline for withdrawing from a class will be extended to at least April 3 so that students who are worried about the move to online classes will have time to adjust before making any decisions, according to the release.
Students are being instructed to check Canvas (nctc.onelogin.com) regularly as professors will be using that to communicate course details.
All college employees are being asked to work remotely and events scheduled on campus through April 30 are canceled.
Students who had been scheduled to take a test during the time period will be notified of their rescheduled dates, according to the release.
