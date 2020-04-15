Students at North Central Texas College might be eligible for emergency financial aid due to the novel coronavirus.
On Tuesday, April 14, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, announced NCTC would receive a $3,862,598 federal grant to respond to the effects of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Of those funds, $1,931,299 is to go toward student aid, a news release from Cornyn’s office states.
NCTC Vice Chancellor of Fiscal Affairs Van Miller said Wednesday, April 15, that the college expects the grant money to arrive any day now. However, he said he would expect it to take a couple of weeks to actually get the money to students. Miller said he was uncertain how many students will be eligible for an award.
The grant funding comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the CARES Act, according to the release. The CARES Act was passed to keep the economy from cratering.
At least 50% of each grant must go toward providing students with emergency financial aid grants to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus. The CARES Act allows each institution discretion in how to award the money to its students, the release states.
Miller said funds will be dispersed among all six of the college’s campuses.
“Potential proposals are being drawn up by a group of employees, including representatives from advising, financial aid, and [the] business office,” Miller said when asked how the funds will be awarded to students. “This group will make a recommendation to the executive council for final approval. We must be certain our proposal meets federal funding guidelines.”
The executive council consists of NCTC Chancellor Brent Wallace and the college’s vice chancellors, according to NCTC spokeswoman Elizabeth Abu.
Miller said the remaining funds that are not disbursed to students will compensate the college for expenses incurred in the transition to all-online instruction.
“If the level of funding exceeds expenses incurred, more funds could be made eligible to additional students,” Miller said.
As of Wednesday, there were 8,871 students enrolled in spring classes at NCTC campuses. The college has six campuses including its main campus in Gainesville. Other locations are in Denton, Corinth, Flower Mound, Bowie and Graham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.