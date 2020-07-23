Another Gainesville State School employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Texas Juvenile Justice Department spokesman Brian Sweany told the Register late Thursday afternoon, July 23, that the new active case is a man who works on the education staff. His result came in just after 4 p.m. Thursday and he was last on campus July 14, according to Sweany. The man’s condition was not available as of press time.
The positive case marks the ninth employee who has tested positive since May. Three of those staff were still out as of Thursday afternoon, Sweany said. However, he did say they should be medically cleared to return to work Friday, July 24, based on their recovery and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
A total of 13 youth have also tested positive since the pandemic, according to archived Register reports. They have all recovered.
The juvenile detention center has 106 incarcerated youth and 257 employees, Sweany confirmed Thursday.
Through Wednesday, July 22, there were 56 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to a tally county officials released Thursday.
There have also been two reported coronavirus-related fatalities. A total of 185 cases have been recorded, counting active, recovered and fatal cases.
As of press time Thursday, there were 4,021,053 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 143,967 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 368,159 reported cases and 4,525 deaths.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the CDC. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
