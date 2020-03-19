Starting Monday, March 23, Gainesville Independent School District will provide ages 18 and under with breakfast, lunch and dinner meals for curbside pickup in the mornings, the district announced in updates Thursday, March 19. Children and youth do not need to show a student ID to receive a meal, according to the announcement, but they do need to be present.
On Friday while the district remains in its extended closure, families may pick up nine meals for each child to carry them over the weekend, according to the update.
Meals will be available curbside from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at Edison Elementary School, 1 Edison Drive, and Gainesville Junior High School, 1201 Lindsay St.
For pickup at Edison Elementary, families are asked to enter the north parking lot (off California Street) and proceed through to the designated curbside location. For pickup at Gainesville Junior High, enter the student drop-off parking lot (on Hird Street) and proceed through the bus lane going east towards Lindsay Street. The curbside pickup location will be behind the cafeteria.
Meals will be served drive-thru style and families will need to stay in their vehicle when picking up meals.
Drive-thru maps for each location and daily menus are on the GISD Child Nutrition page at gainesvilleisd.org/menus.
