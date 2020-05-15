As of Friday, May 15, no one who has tested positive for the coronavirus in Cooke County has required hospitalization, according to Cooke County COVID-19 Joint Information Center spokeswoman Kristi Rigsby.
On Thursday, May 14, the JIC announced the county had two new new positive cases, bringing the total number of active cases to three. Ten people have recovered from the coronavirus, information released Friday shows. No fatalities have been recorded among Cooke County residents.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
According to the JIC, 422 county residents have been tested for the virus as of noon Friday. Of those, 394 are negative and 15 are pending results. It takes 48 hours for test results to come back after specimens are sent, Rigsby said.
County statistics include residents of Cooke County only. Two health care workers who are employed in Cooke County but don’t reside here had tested positive earlier for the coronavirus, the Register previously reported. Results from Cooke County residents tested in other counties aren’t reported to Cooke County unless a positive result comes back.
One Cooke County resident who was believed to have had the disease in February and recovered also received a positive result from an antibody test, according to archived Register reports. Antibody test results are not included in official tallies as they don’t necessarily indicate active infections — just that someone was infected at some point and developed an immune response.
Rigsby said Thursday that antibody testing isn’t being tracked so she couldn’t say how many had been administered.
“Most of the local clinics have the antibodies test kits now and it’s up to each one as to how they are utilizing them,” Rigsby said. “For [North Texas Medical Center], ours are being used as a pre-screening of the COVID-19 virus. If someone presents the core indicating symptoms, we will use the IgG/IgM to screen for antibodies.”
She also said testing for the coronavirus is still being conducted three times a week at NTMC, 1900 Hospital Blvd.
Rigsby previously told the Register those who want to get tested at the hospital’s drive-thru testing site must have an appointment. A physician has to request the test, she said.
As of press time Friday, there were 1,342,045 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 86,851 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 44,540 reported cases and 1,236 deaths.
Follow the Gainesville Daily Register online for updates as the situation surrounding the coronavirus is developing.
