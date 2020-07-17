The cancellation of this month’s Summer Sounds is another blow to the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Executive Director Morgan Tobias announced Friday, July 17, that the concert scheduled for Friday, July 31, in downtown Gainesville was canceled.
“There’s been conversations happening,” Tobias said of the decision that was finalized Friday morning. “We’ve just been trying to wait as long as possible, but just out of respect to our vendors, the public, the band, [we] wanted to make the call sooner rather than later.”
William Clark Green was slated to headline the July 31 event.
A joint press release from the chamber and city of Gainesville stated that after consulting with local health professionals, it was decided to cancel the event in an effort to “keep families, volunteers and employees as safe as possible during the COVID-19 emergency.” COVID-19 is the disease caused by the pandemic coronavirus.
“With rising local case numbers and increased hospitalization, we remain optimistic that small measures like this cancellation will help decrease our local case counts,” the release said. “Hopefully this minor inconvenience will help keep businesses open and assist in efforts to start school in person this fall with little to no restrictions.”
The decision was also based on recommendations from Gov. Greg Abbott about large outdoor events during the pandemic, Tobias said.
Abbott declared last month that outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people require the explicit approval of local officials.
An estimated 2,000 people turned out for the first event of the summer concert series last month, the Register previously reported.
Summer Sounds is in its 11th year and is typically held in May, June and July. However, the first event was postponed because of the pandemic. According to a previous report in the Register, May’s lineup was moved to August.
Tobias said Friday that the chamber is planning on moving forward with next month’s concert unless they run into more coronavirus-related concerns.
While the virus has put a damper on some of the chamber’s plans, movie nights at the Gainesville Farmers Market are still on.
Tobias said “Captain America: The First Avenger” will be playing at 8:30 p.m. tonight, Saturday, July 18, at 201 N. Chestnut St.
“We have been in contact with the city about this event,” Tobias said. “With the number of usual attendees and the space available at the farmers market [it] will be more than enough for people to social distance.”
Tobias said the chamber asks everyone to wear masks while they are “up and around.”
She said the chamber is resuming its Rise & Shine events and ribbon cuttings in person. Masks, she said, will be required, and social distancing observed according to the governor’s executive order.
Social distancing is staying six feet away from someone not in your immediate household.
Ribbon cuttings were not planned and Rise & Shine went virtual at the beginning of the pandemic, she said.
Tobias said Rise & Shines are in the main room of the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St. However, if people don’t feel like coming out yet, Rise & Shines will continue to be held over Zoom video conferencing, she said.
“... COVID has certainly thrown a wrench in our plans, as well as many other organization’s plans of course, but we are hopeful and working with the city, our members and the community to do our part to stop the spread of the coronavirus so the rest of the year we can move forward with less restrictions in a healthier community,” Tobias said.
Register Editor Sarah Einselen contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.