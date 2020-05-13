The traditional car auction and show won’t accompany the eighth annual Cruisin’ Nocona this month but the rest of the event is still going on May 29-30, the Nocona Chamber of Commerce announced in an email Wednesday, May 13.
Organizers canceled the Vicari Car Auction in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the email explained. Other events, including the Gas Junkies Burn-Out Contest and a cruise, will still take place.
The burn-out contest will be 6 p.m. Friday, May 29, at the VFW, 100 Baylor St., followed by a hamburger cookout at the VFW. Donations from the cookout will support Heritage Park.
On Saturday, May 30, the day will start with a poker run cruise through North Texas hill country; participants should line up at the post office. Bring-your-own lunch and poker run prizes will be about 1 p.m. at the Vicari Auction House, 210 W. Walnut St. Poker run fee is $25. Cruisers are encouraged to order lunch before the cruise from a local restaurant so it’s ready for pickup.
Live music will also be performed both nights at the VFW.
More information about the burn-out contest and poker run is available by calling Tony at 940-841-1643. Other event details are available from the chamber of commerce at www.nocona.org or by calling 940-825-3526.
