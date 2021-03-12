Visitation is on for area nursing homes, with some stipulations.
Renaissance Care Center spokeswoman Megan Anderle said the senior living facility at 1400 Blackhill Drive has been allowing in-person visits since sometime in the fall.
However, the nursing home does have some rules when it comes to seeing a loved one housed at the facility. Anderle said residents are only allowed visits by two caregivers and those caregivers are only allowed visits two hours each per week. She said the caregivers must initially test negative for the coronavirus and they are required to go through a screening which includes a temperature check before the visit.
The screening process is the same that all staff members still go through, according to Anderle.
Even though Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the state mask mandate, visitors and staff are required to wear masks at the 91-bed facility.
On Wednesday March 10, the same day the state mandates were lifted, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, issued updated guidance for nursing homes to expand visitation options during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the updated guidance, facilities should allow indoor visitation at all times and for all residents, regardless of vaccination status of the resident or visitor with a few exceptions.
Those exceptions, according to a CMS press release, include unvaccinated residents if both the COVID-19 county positivity rate is greater than 10% and less than 70% of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated. Residents with confirmed COVID-19 infection, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, may also be prohibited from having visitors until they have met the criteria to discontinue transmission-based precautions. Finally, residents in quarantine, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, may have visitation restricted until they have met criteria for release from quarantine.
In addition, new federal guidance suggests that compassionate care visits should be allowed at all times, regardless of a resident’s vaccination status, the county’s COVID-19 positivity rate or an outbreak.
Compassionate care visits include visits to a resident whose health has sharply declined or is experiencing a significant change in circumstances, officials said.
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission had not posted any updated guidance on its website as of press time.
As of Thursday morning, March, 12, there had been no changes to how visits are conducted, according to a representative with RCC.
Anderle said about 97% of the center’s 51 residents have been vaccinated for COVID-19. She also estimated about 95% of the facility’s staff of around 50 opted to vaccinate, as well.
State data shows that as of Feb. 26, there had only been eight employee cases of the coronavirus at RCC since the beginning of the pandemic. There were no active employee cases as of the report date.
Nursing home COVID-19 statistics as of Feb. 26
|Facility name
|Facility address
|Active employee cases
|Cumulative employee cases
|Active resident cases
|Residents recovered, cumulative
|Resident deaths, cumulative
|Resident positive cases, cumulative
|Gainesville Nursing & Rehab
|1900 O'Neal St.
|2
|16
|0
|21
|4
|25
|Pecan Tree Rehab and Healthcare Center
|1900 E. California St.
|0
|39
|0
|61
|9
|75
|Renaissance Care Center
|1400 Black Hill Drive
|0
|8
|0
|2
|0
|2
|River Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center
|1907 Refinery Road
|0
|15
|0
|13
|2
|17
The data from the state is self-reported by the providers.
The report also shows there are no active cases at RCC among residents and there were two that had recovered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.