Gainesville, TX (76240)

Today

Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 74F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low near 55F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.