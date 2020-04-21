Oil, gas downturn hitting Cooke County: Industry is among best-paying locally, but is seeing layoffs

The cost of crude oil dipping into the negatives this week is another blow to the economy amid already heavy impacts from the new coronavirus.
“The downturn in the oil and gas industry, when in combination with the ongoing pandemic, is creating a double blow to much of the Texas economy,” Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said Tuesday, April 21. “Cooke County is seeing and will likely continue to see impacts of the downturn locally.”
Stay-at-home orders to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus have added to the decline. Fewer people commuting and traveling means less demand for fuel.
The price of oil has fallen rapidly since it began the year in the $60 range, representing a drop of more than 90% in just three months, according to a report by the Texas Tribune. The price of oil had been hovering around $20 a barrel recently. On Monday, April 20, the cost of crude oil closed out the day at negative $37.63 per barrel — ending in negative territory for the first time ever, reports show, meaning producers were effectively paying buyers to take oil off their hands.
Brinkley and Gainesville City Manager Barry Sullivan both said layoffs in the energy sector have already begun.
“I expect additional layoffs through the rest of this fiscal year and well into next year because of expected cuts in production,” Sullivan said.
Over the past year, the rig count has dropped by 48% or 483 rigs nationwide, according to Sullivan. He said the city budgeted $1.82 million less in sales tax for the 2020 fiscal year because of the possibility of a “large turn down” in the oil market.
“The city will budget for an even lower sales tax collection next year because this collapse will encompass the entire FY 2021 budget instead of the last two quarters of the fiscal year,” Sullivan explained.
Mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction is the most concentrated industry sector in Gainesville relative to the national average, according to a 2018 economic overview report provided on the Gainesville Economic Development Corp.’s website, with about 6% of the city’s workers employed in the field. Oil and gas extraction was projected at that time to be the city’s fastest-growing sector, making up a third of the anticipated new jobs over five years.
The report also shows about $67,000 is the average annual wage for the industry, making it one of the highest paying jobs in the area.
Philip Neelley, president of Gainesville-based Trident Process Systems LLC, said the market conditions effect his company “very much.”
“The extreme low price and price volatility we will see for the near term was expected and our customers had already cut activity about a month ago,” he said. “Our business is driven by how many wells are drilled and completed… as you know the number of wells completed is going to go down drastically in the near term.”
The locally owned company designs and manufactures welded pressure vessels and engineered skid packages for the oil and gas industry.
In early March oil prices plummeted to what was, at the time, their lowest point in decades after Saudi Arabia declared a price war on Russia, the Texas Tribune reported.
Neelley said his company made staffing cuts in early March. He said the company started the year with 135 employees and now they are at 95. The 40 people cut were full-time positions, he said.
As of Tuesday morning, Neelley said he wasn’t sure if additional cuts would be needed. He did add that the company is looking to pivot into other markets so it has work in other industries and doesn’t have be be completely reliant on the energy sector.
“[The] problem there is the overall economy is bad due to [the] COVID-19 pandemic,” Neelley said.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in a statement that “…while this unprecedented volatility is concerning, the greater impact to Texas will come if demand remains historically low for a prolonged period of time and supply gluts continue to strain storage capacity.”
Hegar’s statement was issued to media following Monday’s historic drop in oil prices. He said Monday’s market activity was “unprecedented and likely indicative of very limited storage capacity.”
Local officials say the future isn’t bright.
Activities surrounding oil and gas account for a good percentage of the county’s sales tax revenues, according to Brinkley. He said the county’s sales tax revenues are down for the year compared to last year and compared to projections for this year.
“Likely the impact on property taxes from minerals and oil and gas businesses will be down this year as well,” Brinkley said. “The long term implications are still yet to be seen, but most indications are that it will impact Cooke County and most of Texas for the next several months or more,” Brinkley said.
Sullivan said the city is also anticipating lower sales tax allocations because of the economic shut down in other parts of the economy due to the coronavirus.
