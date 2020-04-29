OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma officials said Tuesday that every resident and employee at the state's long-term care facilities and nursing homes will be tested for COVID-19 using a newly developed saliva testing method.
In all, 42,000 residents and staffers living or working at the facilities will be tested over the next 30 days, said Carter Kimble, the deputy secretary of health and mental health.
“It is a game changer, just in the logistics of going into a facility and how quickly we are going to be able to test all (individuals) in that facility,” he said. “We’re really excited about that.”
Previously, health officials relied on nasal swabs to diagnosis cases of COVID-19. But, some asymptotic residents and staff have been apprehensive to be tested using the invasive method that requires inserting 6-inch swab deep into both nostrils.
The state also has struggled with testing kit shortages and accessing the reagent necessary to confirm the presence of the virus. As of Tuesday, the virus had sickened 3,410 Oklahomans and killed 207.
Saliva testing requires spitting into a tube, which experts say preserves personal protective equipment and increases testing numbers.
“This is a huge benefit, especially for those long-term care facility residents where getting a nasal swab can be challenging and uncomfortable,” said Elizabeth Pollard, deputy secretary of science and innovation. “It also allows us to more quickly and adeptly process samples.”
The virus has hit Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities particularly hard. More than 20% of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases have involved a resident or staff member, and 79 people have died, according to state data.
“Nursing homes and long-term care facilities really present unique challenges for a lot of states across the country,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said. “We’re committed to protecting our most vulnerable populations even as we open up and recover safely here.”
The state is partnering with a Lubbock, Texas, company to expedite the residential care testing.
Oklahoma State University diagnostic laboratory, though, has applied for emergency use authorization from the federal Food and Drug Administration, Pollard said.
That laboratory could begin testing saliva-based samples as early as Wednesday, she said. The lab initially will be able to process up to 1,300 saliva tests a day and can scale up.
Once OSU gets federal approval, state officials said saliva testing could become more widely available to the general public.
Pollard said the state worked with Rutgers University to replicate its diagnostic test. Rutgers was the first laboratory in the country to announce it had validated saliva-based testing, she said.
Oklahoma is believed to be first state to use saliva testing in nursing homes, Stitt said.
Officials initially will prioritize the testing in facilities that have recorded COVID-19 cases. Once those tests are complete, the state will implement a regional model for the rest.
Kimble said the deadly virus is entering the long-term care facilities either through infected workers or through residents becoming infected when briefly leaving to get treatment in another health care setting.
“As we move to reopen the state, it is important for the general public and government officials to understand that the fight against COVID-19 is far from over in our nursing homes," said Steven Buck, CEO of Care Providers Oklahoma, which represents the for-profit nursing home industry.
He said residents are uniquely vulnerable to the disease.
"Facilities can benefit from rapid response testing, not just one-time delayed result testing, to see if the virus is spreading or abating," he said. "They will also require an ongoing, sustainable supply of affordable (protective equipment) to protect both our staff and our residents. And, sooner rather than later, they will need emergency financial assistance to help offset the enormous costs that fighting COVID-19 has already incurred."
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
