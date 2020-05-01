On Friday, May 1, Cooke County took the first step to a potential new normal as we work to keep COVID-19 at bay.
Some businesses began reopening at half capacity and with preventive measures in place. Some residents were eager to venture from their homes to dine in at a restaurant or go shopping at a retail shop the state government had previously deemed nonessential and shut down.
But there’s one thing we must do if we want to be able to maintain these steps toward normalcy: Wear face masks.
It’s not a law to wear one. You’re perfectly within your rights, in most cases, to go without any kind of facial covering. But it’s our civic duty as residents of a free country to consider our responsibilities to each other as well as our rights.
And in this case, wearing a mask is the responsible thing to do. It’s how we demonstrate to our neighbors and friends that we care about their health as well as our own.
So far, Cooke County is permitted to reopen many businesses at up to 50% capacity so long as we don’t have more than five active coronavirus cases. As of noon Friday, we had three active and six recovered cases. Masks can help us keep the number of active cases low and keep businesses open.
Face coverings come in all kinds; they don’t have to be surgical masks or the coveted N95 masks we are reserving for use by medical personnel and first responders. Practically anything covering your nose and mouth will do, from a bandanna you found in the sock drawer to a homemade cloth mask your mother gave you to that paint mask you wear on the job.
The important thing is, masks may be one of our greatest grassroots defenses against the coronavirus — second only to handwashing — until a treatment or vaccine is developed.
Masks have been shown to limit the spread of droplets you could cough or sneeze, and may also help limit the spread of aerosol particles, those invisible specks that leave your mouth when you speak or sing and hang in the air for a couple of hours afterward. While there is still much to be learned about the coronavirus, it’s believed it might be spread via both droplets and aerosol particles.
Yes, it’s most important for someone who’s infected with the coronavirus to wear a mask. But one of the other unknowns surrounding the virus is how many people are asymptomatic carriers, or in other words are infected and don’t know it. In some concentrated outbreaks where mass testing has taken place, most of those who received positive results felt just fine. Two jails in Ohio and Pennsylvania, for example, tested all inmates and found 96% to 98% who tested positive showed no symptoms.
In one sense, that’s good news. It could mean that most people who do catch the virus won’t suffer ill effects. But it also means you may well be carrying the coronavirus without even knowing it.
And that means you could be at risk of infecting someone else — an elderly friend, an aide in a nursing home, a neighbor with asthma — who is believed to be at much greater risk of serious complications or death should they contract the coronavirus, or who comes into regular contact with someone at greater risk.
That’s why officials strongly recommend that everyone wear a mask. We don’t know right now who’s infected and who’s not. We also don’t know, exactly, who could develop serious symptoms if they do catch it. We’re safest if everyone just goes ahead and wears a mask.
So if you haven’t already, find or make a mask and wear it when you go out in public.
Wear it because it could allow the businesses that opened Friday to remain open and may be our path to getting more businesses back up and running.
Wear it because it could mean the difference between a deep but short-lived economic depression and one that takes years to climb out of.
Wear it because it could allow many of us to begin returning to something close to a normal life.
But most of all, wear it because it just might save the life of someone you know.
It’s a small request that isn’t difficult for most people and doesn’t need to cost anything. But it could pay off in big ways.
By the way, if you’re unable to obtain or make a mask, you can call Gainesville salon I Love Nails and Spa at 940-665-1111 or visit their Facebook page to request a mask. The owners and technicians there have been spending weeks making thousands of high-quality masks and are giving them away. Given their selfless efforts to protect their community, they deserve our special consideration once they’re permitted to begin providing their usual beauty services again. We can support them by keeping infections at bay and visiting their business once it’s safe to reopen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.