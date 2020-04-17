The U.S. Postal Service is in trouble. But you can help.
Like many other institutions, the USPS has been hit hard by the new coronavirus. It receives no federal funding — that ended about 15 years ago. What does pay the bills is dropping dramatically: All that marketing mail you receive in your mailbox and the first-class letters that individuals and businesses regularly dispatch. Postal volume fell nearly a third in the first week of March and could be down as much as half by the end of June, the Washington Post reported this week.
But unlike other establishments, the postal service is not eligible for the stimulus programs and forgivable loans that have been rolled out to help everyone from jobless workers to small business owners to proprietors of large institutions like airlines.
So far, what’s been offered is a $10 billion loan to help the postal service through this spring. Federal officials blocked a proposed grant, and even the loan went through over objections from the Treasury Department.
The postal service employs 600,000 letter carriers and others that ensure critical items get delivered to every home in America. Waiting for a stimulus check, a box of face masks or life-saving medication to arrive in the mail? You’re not alone. Small businesses are also increasingly reliant on the postal service to sell their goods now that storefronts have largely been closed.
In some rural areas, the USPS is the only delivery service that will get these items to your door. And once a vaccine for the new coronavirus is produced, it’ll be up to postal carriers in many areas to make sure the vaccine reaches everyone.
Finally, should the coronavirus pandemic persist into election season, voters under quarantine and potentially those at greater risk of developing a severe case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, will need to be able to mail in absentee ballots instead of voting in person.
So what can you do to help save the USPS? Call your senators and representative — their contact information is at the bottom of this page. Let them know how the postal service sustains you through the pandemic and what you would have to do if services were to be cut back.
And buy some postage stamps. Even if you don’t use them right away, the funds from postage sales will help keep the postal service afloat through this difficult time. You can buy them online at store.usps.com, from numerous vendors at supermarkets and pharmacies, at a Post Office or sometimes from your rural mail carrier.
