Bryan Hoenig, left, donates blood during a Carter BloodCare emergency drive Friday, March 27. A total of 65 donors turned out for the drive, co-hosted by the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce, Gainesville Fire-Rescue and the city government.
Obituaries
On Friday, March 27, 2020 Charles (Chuck) Edward Richter III, 65, of Gainesville passed from this life after a lengthy illness. No formal visitation or services are planned. Chuck was born on March 7, 1955 in Camden, New Jersey to Charles Edward Richter, Jr and Florence Mary (DuPell) Richter…
