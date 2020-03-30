A pint-size solution

Bryan Hoenig, left, donates blood during a Carter BloodCare emergency drive Friday, March 27. A total of 65 donors turned out for the drive, co-hosted by the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce, Gainesville Fire-Rescue and the city government.

 Courtesy photo

Bryan Hoenig, left, donates blood during a Carter BloodCare emergency drive Friday, March 27. A total of 65 donors turned out for the drive, co-hosted by the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce, Gainesville Fire-Rescue and the city government.

Tags

Recommended for you