PHOTO: Drive-thru pantry draws 100s

Bekki Jones directs cars during a drive-thru mobile food pantry shortly before noon Wednesday, March 25, at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cooke County, 315 N. Denton St. Jones, executive director at VISTO, said it was the food pantry’s first ever drive-through mobile pantry and traffic was steady throughout the morning. The mobile pantry launched at 9 a.m. and ultimately served households with a total of 439 adults and 529 children, Jones said — a bigger turnout than organizers had expected. “People are very patient with us, very respectful,” she added. VISTO and the Boys & Girls Clubs will co-host similar drive-thru food pantry events at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at the B&GC while the economic impacts of the new coronavirus are felt locally.