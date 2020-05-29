Graduating pandemic style

Gainesville High School seniors stand during commencement ceremonies Wednesday evening, May 27, at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. Graduates were issued GHS masks along with their caps and gowns and guests watched from their cars on the venue’s massive video screen. More pictures from graduation are published in the Weekend, May 30-31, edition of the Register.

