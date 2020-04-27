Masks on parade

From left, Jacy Reeves, Mikayla Reeves and Katelyn Carriker rock their prom dresses with matching face masks at an event put on Saturday, April 25, at Sweet Jayne’s Bakeshop, 101 W. Broadway St. suite A, in downtown Gainesville for those who might be missing prom this year due to the coronavirus. All three girls attend Callisburg High School, 308 Dozier St.

 Tony Avila with Avila Art

