Noah’s Ark fundraiser canceled
Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter announced Friday morning that it had canceled its “Bets for Pets” fundraiser originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at WinStar World Casino and Resort.
The animal shelter canceled the event out of concern about the risk of the new coronavirus, according to a statement posted to the shelter’s Facebook page. “Public safety is a high priority in this uncertain time,” the statement read.
“The shelter will still owe the casino a large sum of money for the event,” the statement went on. Ticket holders may either request a refund or ask that their ticket monies be donated to the shelter. Those who donate their ticket monies will receive a tax receipt, the statement indicated. Ticket holders may email gomulakm@yahoo.com to state their preference.
The event raffle will take place Saturday via video on Facebook instead. The auction that was to take place at Bets for Pets will instead be held online at a future date.
For more information, call the shelter at 940-665-9800.
Library classes on hold
The Cooke County Library won’t be offering classes for the public for the time being, an announcement late Thursday afternoon indicated.
That includes the library’s planned spring break series as well as its weekly children’s class.
“At this time, there will be no classes offered to the public until the situation with the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) has settled down,” library Director Jennifer Johnson-Spence said in a press release. “At this time there are just too many unknowns. We’re sad about this, but the safety of our community is more important.”
The library will announce when it determines it can resume classes, she added.
Johnson-Spence wasn’t sure whether tax assistance would continue to be available on Tuesdays. (UPDATE: Gary Cotten, a volunteer with the AARP Tax Aide program at the library, said tax assistance would continue to be offered. FURTHER UPDATE: Cotten said tax assistance has been canceled until further notice.)
Some activities may be available virtually on video on the library’s Facebook page, Johnson-Spence said. Updates on those plans will be posted there.
The library is expected to remain open its regular hours for patrons who wish to check out materials or use the library’s computers. Regular hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
The library is at 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Library services like ebooks, downloadable audiobooks, magazines and music will still be available from the library’s website at cookecountylibrary.org. Click the “eLibrary” tab on the website, then click on the eBooks, Downloadable Audiobooks, eMagazines, Languages and Music headers for details on those services.
WinStar postpones March concerts
Two upcoming concerts at WinStar World Casino and Resort have been postponed, the casino announced in a press release.
Brad Paisley was originally scheduled to perform March 20 but will instead be in concert Aug. 29, according to the release. Tickets that were already purchased for the show will be honored on the new date, the release stated.
Adam Sandler was originally scheduled for March 21. His rescheduled performance date is to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.