As the novel coronavirus continues to affect people nationwide, Gainesville residents weighed in on how they feel about government response to the pandemic in the latest installment of the Register’s Pulse of the Voters project.
Larry Smith, who has been a previous participant in the Register’s series, said he believes that all levels of government — local, state and national — are doing “the best job that’s possible at this time.”
“America and the whole world is traveling through uncharted waters,” the 67-year-old retired school district superintendent said. “I hope and pray that our leaders will make the right decisions — void of political agendas — that will end this contagion as soon as possible.”
Smith said he identifies as an independent and probably wouldn’t change anything any of the entities are doing in response to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court unanimously agreed last week to allow the public into its facilities by appointment only to help prevent the spread of the virus. Members of the court previously agreed to keep most the doors to its buildings locked and have just one entrance and exit. All employees and visitors also have their temperature checked prior to entering a county facility.
The county, as well as the city, also have emergency declarations in place. The declarations encourage residents to heed Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order from March 19. Abbott’s order requires all schools, restaurant dining areas, bars, schools and gyms to temporarily shut down through April 3. It also states every person in Texas must avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.
The county’s public health emergency declaration adds that individuals cannot occupy or operate the following: hair and nail salons and barber shops, estheticians and related personal care businesses, spas, massage parlors, tattoo, piercing parlors, tanning salons and gymnasiums.
Gainesville resident Malcolm Royal, 52, says he works in the health care industry and thinks there should have been more done “many months back” instead of putting the U.S. into a panic.
Royal, who says he is a Democrat, told the Register that the COVID-19 pandemic was already happening overseas.
“I think there should always be a plan in place, including [having the] supplies needed to prevent an outbreak like [what] has occurred,” Royal said.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China. As of press time Monday, March 30, there were 160,020 reported cases of COVID-19 nationwide and 2,945 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 3,133 reported cases and 42 deaths.
There were no reported cases in Cooke County as of Monday afternoon. However, there had been reports of two out-of-county residents employed in Gainesville that tested positive for the virus.
