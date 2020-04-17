Quasar redirects from oil industry to hand sanitizer

With the oil and gas industry in a slowdown, Gainesville’s Quasar Energy Services has had to get creative — and they’ve found a way to do so while providing a much-needed product.
Quasar began producing its own hand sanitizer this week and in the process has been able to keep many of its workers employed.
Quasar Vice President Ryan Sicking and his father Tim had been tooling around with the idea for a while, but finally decided to get the ball rolling.
“I’ve seen people here and there making sanitizer in their home and we thought if they can do it, so can we,” Sicking said. “We just tried to figured it out, get all the resources together and made everything happen. We talked about it here and there and we were back and forth on it. Finally, Tim just walked down the office one day and said let’s just do it. I said OK, here we go. It wasn’t very profound by any means.”
Quasar has its hands in cementing, acidizing and fracking in oil wells, but the oil downturn has hurt its business.
“When oil prices went down and the coronavirus started to take off, we got hit with a double whammy,” Sicking said. “We had to sit back, recoup and figure out how to move forward. I know everyone is having a pretty tough time with this no matter what industry you’re in. We’re trying to stay resourceful.”
Sicking said Quasar deals with chemicals on a regular basis, so they got together with their chemical companies to start producing the sanitizer.
“We scrounged some of the products up even though some are in pretty high demand,” Sicking said.
The isopropyl alcohol has been hard to come across, but Quasar has been able to get its hands on 75% alcohol, which is a higher percentage than most standard sanitizers.
“We spent all last week getting all the products together, getting everything purchased and this Monday we started putting it in bottles and getting labels on it and marketing it,” Sicking said. “So far it’s just been a Facebook post and it’s taken off. We’ve had tons of people calling. We have about 160 employees at Quasar and their friends and family have been sharing it. It’s made its way around the community for such a short amount of time.”
Sicking said it has been really nice to produced the sanitizer and keep his employees busy.
“We’re just trying to do this to help our employees stay employed and keep them busy during the downturn and get a good paycheck,” Sicking said. “With oil being cheap, we’ve put our resources other places. All of our vendors have been working together. We’ve been able to combine each company’s resources. It is sort of a two-fold thing. We get to keep everyone employed and we also get to help out the community. It’s really a win-win.”
Sicking said the demand is picking up every day and that the commercial hand sanitizer companies have been selling to hospitals only, leaving a big gap for the general public.
Quasar is producing three different sizes of sanitizer — gallon jugs, 16-ounce bottles and 8-ounce hand pump bottles.
So far, Quasar has produced 165 gallon jugs and 750 16-ounce bottles.
On average, Quasar is selling around 20 jugs and 75 bottles per day.
Sicking said they have figured out the assembly line process well this week.
“Currently, we’re just bottling it and the people we buy chemicals from kind of produce it,” Sicking said. “It’s kind of a joint effort. We’re working on perfecting the assembly line. We’re getting better at it every day for sure. Somebody will fill the bottle, somebody will put the lid on and somebody will put the label on. We’re getting it in boxes. We’re getting better.”
As fortunate as Quasar has been to come across the necessary chemicals, Sicking said the next challenge will be coming across more bottles.
“We’ve been fortunate to scrounge something up and if we run out of anything first it will be the bottles,” Sicking said. “They are incredibly hard to come by. The market has been wiped out almost. We’re just going to keep calling and hopefully whoever makes the containers can step up production and supply the need. We’ll keep looking. That’s all we can do. We’ll buy every container that we can come across and hope for the best.”
