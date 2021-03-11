Relief for schools: Federal COVID-19 stimulus expected to help GISD families

Gainesville Independent School District Superintendent DesMontes Stewart says the passing of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill will provide much-needed support to families of his district.
“Whether it is in the form of a $1,400 direct payment or helping with rental/mortgage payments I believe the impact will be greatly appreciated,” Stewart said Wednesday afternoon, March 10, after the U.S. House gave final approval to pass the American Rescue Plan.
White House officials said Thursday that stimulus direct payments could land in some people’s bank accounts as soon as this weekend.
Lawmakers hope passing the bill will ease the stress of the financial burden the coronavirus pandemic has left on many Americans. President Joseph “Joe” Biden signed the bill into law Thursday afternoon, March 11.
Part of the bill provides a 15% increase to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, Stewart said.
“This supplement to our family's food budgets will provide extra resources so that our kids can enjoy nutritious meals,” he said.
Reports indicate the bill is allotting $880 million for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, known as WIC, to help increase participation and temporarily improve benefits, as well.
The bill also provides $125 billion to K-12 public schools.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Stewart said officials at Gainesville ISD had not received any guidance on how the public school monies may be used.
A CNN report states schools would be allowed to use the money to update their ventilation systems, reduce class sizes to help implement social distancing, buy personal protective equipment and hire support staff.
“…I envision us using these funds to expand educational opportunities so that we may address learning gaps created by last spring's shutdown, the purchasing of additional ancillary materials for classrooms and to purchase safety equipment and supplies so that we may continue our COVID-19 protocols,” Stewart said.
According to information provided by the school officials last month, 2,984 students are enrolled at campuses within the district with an attendance rate of 93.49%.
Stewart said 76.6% of the district’s students are classified as economically disadvantaged.
