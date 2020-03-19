Cooke Co. Ministerial Alliance
In light of the community guidelines for meeting, the Cooke County Ministerial Alliance invites the public to join in study and prayer for the next few weeks. The alliance’s regular Lenten Luncheons have moved online. Regular postings from ministers across the county will be available on the Facebook page, CCMATX.
For more information, email Phil Larson, the president of the alliance, at phil@solumcommunity.net or call him on his national office cell 405-494-0637.
First Presbyterian Church
All church services and activities at First Presbyterian Church have been canceled until further notice.
Call Pam Cooper or your shepherd for any problems or email the interim minister, Melinda Hunt, or Brian Adams. The church is at 401 S. Denton St. at Church Street. For more information, call the church at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Commerce St. Church of Christ
The sermon for Sunday morning will be “Minds of Christianity" from Ps. 119:101-106. Worship is at 10:25 a.m. Sunday School classes are available for all ages at 9:30 a.m. Evening worship at 6 p.m. will be "Old Testament Prophecies Fulfilled in the New Testament” and the passage will be Gen. 3:15.
The Wednesday Bible study starts at 7 p.m. and is studying the book of Matthew.
The church is in Acts on the 8 a.m. Sunday broadcast on KGAF 92.3 FM or 1580 AM.
This month’s congregational singing has been canceled. Commerce Street Church of Christ is at 602 N. Commerce St. in Gainesville.
First United Methodist
Following the Cooke County guidelines for gatherings of 50 or more and for the safety and health of church members, the First United Methodist Church of Gainesville will be live streaming the Sunday worship service on Facebook at 10 a.m. Sunday.
In addition the sermon and full worship service will be posted on the worship page at fumcgainesville.org later that afternoon. The church is praying for the community.
Second Time Around Resale, a mission of FUMC, is closed until further notice. Donations are not being accepted while the thrift shop is closed.
For more information about the church, visit the church’s Facebook page, call the church office at 940-665-3926 or visit the church website at www.fumcgainesville.org. The church is at 214 S. Denton St.
Valley View Church of Christ
All services and classes have been canceled through Wednesday, March 25.
“Overcoming Hurts” will be broadcast Sunday, March 22, on “In Search of the Lord’s Way.” The program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27 at 7:30 a.m., KTXA 21 at 8 a.m., or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
Era Church of Christ
All classes and services have been canceled through Sunday, March 29. The areawide singing originally on Saturday, March 21, has also been canceled. When services resume, visitors are welcome to any of the services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
Hillcrest Church of Christ
In light of the county judge’s proclamation of March 17 and the most recent Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines, Hillcrest Church of Christ is canceling all gatherings until further notice.
That includes Sunday morning classes, Sunday morning worship, Sunday Life Groups, Wednesday evening assembly, the Thursday ladies class, all fellowships, youth activities and exercise classes.
A sermon will be live streamed on the church’s Facebook page at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The shepherds are monitoring the situation. Any changes to the church policy will be announced via church members’ emergency notification system, the Facebook page and the church website.
Recorded audio of past sermons is at www.hillcrestchurchofchrist.org (click on the "Media" tab) or on the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages. A Christian talk radio broadcast is on KAAM, 770 AM at 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. presented by Main Street Church of Christ, Dallas. "Let The Bible Speak" is broadcast at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on KTXA21 by DFW Churches of Christ. Additional Bible study resources are online at www.WorldBibleSchool.net.
Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth
Catholic churches across the Diocese of Fort Worth will celebrate Mass without congregations physically present until further notice. Parishioners will not be obligated to attend and may watch Mass online instead; a Mass at St. Patrick Cathedral will be live streamed at 11 a.m. Sundays at fwdioc.org. Holy Communion, when dispensed, will be received in the hand to prevent the spread of contagion.
First Baptist Gainesville
The church will not meet in the buildings this Sunday and next. Sermons will be broadcast on TV at 11 a.m. March 22 and 29 as well as live streamed on the church website, fbcgville.com, where it will also be available to watch anytime afterward.
The church is preparing to send Sunday School lessons and Bible studies for adults via online video. Updates for parents and students will be posted to Facebook, Instagram and the church’s website. Children’s and youth ministries are on Instagram at @FBGminigent and @Next_Gen_Live and the general church page is @FBGville. The church’s Facebook pages are First Baptist Gainesville TX, FBG Mini Gen and FBG Next Gen Students.
Pastor Jeff will teach the midweek Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays via webcast, too.
For more information about First Baptist Church, visit the church’s website at www.fbcgville.com or call the office at 940-665-4347.
Real Life Church
The church will host online services only beginning March 22. Services will be live streamed at 11 a.m. Sundays on the church’s Facebook page, on Instagram or on the website at www.reallifechurch.faith. Resources for children’s ministry and family devotions will also be made available. The church is at 2205 E. U.S. 82 and its phone number is 940-665-6720.
First Christian Church
The church office remains open during normal business hours. An update on the church’s plans for this Sunday will be posted to its Facebook page, First Christian Church - Gainesville, TX. The church is at 401 N. Dixon St. and church staff may be reached at 940-665-2053 or gainesvillefcc@gmail.com.
Whaley United Methodist
The church will not be having services until future notice following the requirements of the emergency health declaration issued by the county judge’s office this week. Updates will be sent to church members by email and posted to the church’s Facebook page when services can resume.
Faith Lutheran Church
The church at 1823 Luther Lane is canceling all gatherings except the worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Church members are encouraged to use their judgement about whether they should attend.
