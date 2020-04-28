Businesses hoping to get funding through the second round of the federal Paycheck Protection Program on Monday, April 27, had a rough start, according to First State Bank CEO Ryan Morris.
“As with the first round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), there have been significant glitches and roadblocks presented by the [U.S.] Small Business Administration (SBA) regarding the application and submission process for the second round as well,” Morris said in an emailed statement to the Register on Tuesday, April 28.
“When the SBA scheduled to open the portal on Monday morning, April 27, it almost immediately crashed and allowed very few submissions all day nationwide.”
The additional PPP funds were signed into law by President Donald Trump to support American small businesses and nonprofits impacted by COVID-19, according to a news release issued Monday by SBA Regional Administrator Justin Crossie. Crossie's region serves Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and New Mexico.
The loans are forgivable under certain conditions. The news release from Crossie's office states the PPP has supported more than 1.66 million small businesses nationwide and protected 30 million jobs.
“I’m encouraged that 74.03% of the loans were made for under $150,000, meaning money is reaching our smallest businesses,” Crossie said in the release issued Monday.
He said with the additional funds appropriated by Congress, tens of millions of additional workers could reap its benefits.
“In Texas, SBA has approved more than $28 billion in loans to nearly 135,000 borrowers,” according to Crossie's statement. “We encourage all approved lenders to process loan applications previously submitted by eligible borrowers and disburse funds expeditiously. All eligible borrowers who need these funds should work with an approved lender to apply. Borrowers should carefully review PPP regulations and guidance and the certifications required to obtain a loan.”
Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Morgan Tobias said she hasn't heard from any local businesses about the second round of PPP. However, she said she did hear of businesses that had applications ready or submitted but didn’t make it in time before the government announced it had run out of funds the first time around.
“Now that the second wave has come in they are receiving word that they are accepted into the program and receiving relief,” Tobias said of the businesses Tuesday.
Morris said Tuesday morning that FSB currently has more than 200 requests for the PPP in round two and receives more daily. More than 90 of them have been confirmed with the SBA, he said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, FSB spokesman David Layton said bank officials didn't know how many Cooke County-based businesses had applied for the second round of funding through the Gainesville-based bank.
FSB facilitated more than $93 million in loans through the SBA's PPP earlier this month. A total of 560 new loans through FSB adding up to $76.9 million went to businesses in Cooke, Denton, Grayson, Montague and Wise counties before the federal program ran out of funding, according to a previous Register report.
Morris advised business owners to read all application requirements needed before applying to help expedite the process.
“It is our belief that the second round of PPP will be claimed in just a few days as large banks are now able to upload thousands of applications in batches,” Morris said.
