Farms and other ag businesses in Texas are now eligible to apply for U.S. Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loans for the first time in 30 years, SPA regional spokesman Justin Crossie announced Monday, May 4.
Businesses producing food and fiber, ranching, raising of livestock, aquaculture and all other farming and agricultural related industries may seek disaster assistance, according to a press release.
The SBA will begin accepting new EIDL and EIDL Advance applications on a limited basis only. The application is available at www.SBA.gov/Disaster.
As of Monday, the agency was accepting only agricultural business applications because of limited funding availability and the unprecedented submission of applications already received, according to the release.
SBA has also resumed processing EIDL applications that were submitted before April 15. Applications are processed first come, first served. For agricultural businesses that submitted an EIDL application through the streamlined application portal prior to the legislative change, SBA will process those applications without the need for re-applying.
