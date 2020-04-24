School districts countywide are still hopeful to host prom and graduation ceremonies this year. But it just all depends on how things shape up with the coronavirus outbreak, school officials say.
Callisburg Independent School District
Superintendent Donald “Don” Metzler said the district has 77 graduating seniors this year. Graduation is currently scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, inside the district’s competition gym. However, Metzler said that date “has been probably wiped out” by Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order. He said the district is awaiting the governor’s Monday, April 27, announcement before deciding what to do next.
“We will not know a final date until large groups are allowed to gather again without social distancing,” Metzler said.
Social distancing guidelines require people to be at least six feet away from one another to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Social gatherings of more than 10 people are also prohibited.
Prom, originally scheduled for May 16 at WinStar World Casino and Resort near Thackerville, Oklahoma, is also on hold, he said.
Era Independent School District
Superintendent Jeremy Thompson said the district has 43 seniors this year. He said graduation was originally scheduled for May 22 inside the high school gymnasium. However, he believes the district will not be allowed to have traditional ceremonies on that date under the current state rules.
Prom, he said, has already been rescheduled twice.
“We have some tentative backup plans in the works, but we’re waiting on the governor to give us more clarity before we move forward with final decisions,” Thompson said of graduation and prom.
Gainesville Independent School District
Superintendent DesMontes Stewart said prom, which is hosted for high school juniors and seniors, has already been rescheduled from April 18 at the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St., to May 23.
There are 188 seniors and 190 juniors for the 2019-2020 school year, said Gainesville ISD spokeswoman Leslie Crutsinger.
Graduation is tentatively set for May 27 at the University of North Texas Coliseum in Denton. However, both graduation and prom are “dependent upon the current status of the COVID-19 situation,” Stewart told school board members Tuesday, April 21. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Lindsay Independent School District
Lindsay ISD is postponing its graduation ceremony originally scheduled for May 22. It’s now slated for 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Centennial Hall, according to the school district’s Facebook page.
“LISD is doing everything that we can to ensure the Class of 2020 is able to celebrate their graduation with family and friends,” the message posted this week says.
Superintendent Trevor Rogers said the district has 46 seniors.
Prom is scheduled for June 6 at the Gainesville Civic Center, Rogers said, adding the district will “change that date if we need to.”
Muenster Independent School District
Muenster Junior High and High School Principal John York said graduation will be in some form on May 22.
“We have 40 graduates this year,” York said.
Additional details about graduation and prom were not provided as of press time.
Pilot Point Independent School District
The district did not respond by press time.
Valley View Independent School District
“It is our hope that we will be allowed to have some type of ceremony on our original graduation date of May 29,” a statement posted to Valley View High School’s Facebook page says. “However, that is certainly not a given.”
The announcement posted Friday, April 24, states that if the district is not allowed to have gatherings large enough for an in-person ceremony at the end of the school year, it will proceed with a virtual graduation ceremony. Then, when the governor eases or lifts crowd restrictions, an in-person ceremony would follow. The district says they anticipate that ceremony would take place in July.
Valley View Junior High and High School Principal Jesse Newton said there are 56 students graduating this year. He also said prom could possibly be held this summer.
Whitesboro Independent School District
Sandra Lloyd, administrative assistant to the superintendent at Whitesboro ISD, said the district has scheduled a “Cap and Gown parade” for 6 p.m. May 22.
“We are still hopeful to to have a traditional graduation later in the summer, possibly June 26 or July 31,” Lloyd said.
Dependent on national, state and local guidelines, the district looks to host a traditional ceremony at Bearcat Stadium on one of those summer dates, she said.
The district has 96 seniors.
Prom has been postponed and “there aren’t any tentative dates set for prom at this time,” Lloyd said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.