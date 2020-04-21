Senior in one-act play will miss prom, time with classmates

Gainesville senior Lauren Fleniken has a passion for art and theater. She plans on acting on that passion next year when she attends Texas Christian University, majoring in studio arts.
But with school recently coming to an abrupt close, several facets of Fleniken’s life have been affected.
Fleniken played the catwoman in “By The Bog of Cats” — a one-act play that had just advanced to the bi-district round and had designs on making a run to the state championships.
Now that the play and school has been cut short, Fleniken said she is disappointed the play won’t get a chance to improve on last season.
“Last year, we got to region which is right before state, so we were hoping to get to state this year,” Fleniken said. “We had a lot of hope and faith in the show. We had a show that had a more concrete storyline and it was easier to follow. The actors were much more in love with the story and hopeful for the show. It’s very disappointing. A lot of my friends have been texting me and we’re scared it will be canceled and we’re upset we didn’t get to live it out the way we wanted to.”
Fleniken spent the past two years at Gainesville and she transferred there on a recommendation from her friends in the drama program.
When school was announced it wouldn’t return, Fleniken said she was disappointed for several reasons.
She’ll also miss out on prom.
“My friends and I have talked about holding our own prom or graduation in our own backyards,” Fleniken said. “I was going to go to prom with a boyfriend for the first time and I was excited for that. At first it was really hard to come to terms with, but over time I’ve accepted it. To have a small prom with my friends would be more than enough.”
Not seeing her friends the rest of the school year also hit hard for her.
“We’ve been calling so often and we text all the time, but it’s been hard to accept,” Fleniken said. “Some of them aren’t even seniors and being in quarantine has helped us get closer together since we’re so far away.”
As much as she was holding out hope, Fleniken said she wasn’t really surprised at the cancellations.
“I was pretty disappointed that I wasn’t going to be in school,” Fleniken said. “I had been kind of accepting it the past couple weeks. I was ready to kind of start going to college and getting a career started. I’m kind of getting senioritis at home. I was getting the urge to move forward and find change and growth at a new school.”
Fleniken was accepted to TCU in December, but that wasn’t always where she planned on going.
“My first choice was SMU and I was accepted there too, but I ended up choosing TCU anyway,” Fleniken said. “It was more laid back there and it seemed like a better environment to be in. It was very friendly and open to talk to students. I got that at SMU, but at TCU it felt more familiar.”
Majoring in studio arts, Fleniken does more than just act in plays. She also paints and sketches a lot, particularly Tim Burton movies like “Beetlejuice” along with musicians like ABBA or the Beatles.
Fleniken also makes jewelry and earrings in her spare time.
She said she has always been into art.
“I remember being able to create things and draw things from the top of my head when I was younger,” Fleniken said. “I used to draw people from books I’ve ready like Harry Potter and Hunger Games.”
With a 3.96 GPA, Fleniken said education has always been a high priority to her.
“I think it’s pretty important to maintain an education and keep your grades,” Fleniken said. “It’s always been important to me. I’ve always wanted to improve myself and grow as a person. I’ve always been dedicated to doing the best in school.”
Fleniken has hopes of studying abroad and while she doesn’t have a particular job in mind when she gets out of college, she said she could see herself doing stop-motion animation.
“I want to do a little bit of everything so it’s hard to do just one, but I’m really interested in doing stop-motion animation,” Fleniken said. “I really like the artistry and it’s not so technological. It’s more traditional. I appreciate how traditional it is compared to movies with CGI. I would like to come out of college with a certified career.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.