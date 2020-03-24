PACCAR Inc., the parent company of Peterbilt Motors Co. in Denton, announced it's suspending truck and engine production at its factories worldwide beginning today, Tuesday, March 24.
The business update was "in response to recent changes in customer demand and a weaker outlook for the global economy, as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic," a press release posted Monday evening to Businesswire stated.
The shutdown is scheduled until April 6, according to the release.
"PACCAR’s financial results for the first quarter and the remainder of 2020 will be impacted by lower production schedules due to changes in customer demand and the impact of government regulations or mandates," the release stated
An update on its earnings is scheduled to be delivered during a quarterly earnings call scheduled for April 21, according to the release. The company is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol PCAR.
The Denton Record-Chronicle reported in August 2019 that Peterbilt's division office and manufacturing plant in Denton employ about 3,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.