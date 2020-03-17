Small business owners suffering economic loss because of the spread of the new coronavirus are being asked to report their losses — whether already happening or anticipated — to the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce so the city may track the pandemic’s economic damage to the area.

The chamber is working with the city of Gainesville to develop an estimate of the impact of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The estimate will be used to determine whether the area meets guidelines for federal disaster assistance, among other purposes, according to information from chamber Executive Director Morgan Tobias. Businesses do not have to be chamber members to submit their information, she said.

Business owners or their designees are being asked to fill out an Estimated Disaster Economic Injury Worksheet for Businesses and return it to the chamber by Friday, March 20. The form is accessible on the chamber website, gainesvillecofc.com or in person at the chamber offices, though Tobias said she strongly encourages business owners to print the form at home if they need a paper copy in order to minimize person-to-person contact.

Public health experts have recommended that people limit their in-person interactions as much as possible to limit the disease’s spread and stay at least 6 feet away from other people if they must go out.

Tobias advised small business owners that they “must be able to demonstrate that they are unable to meet obligations or pay ordinary or necessary operating expenses” via the form.

She added owners should fill out the “estimated adverse economic impact” section fully and include that “the economic impact is directly related to COVID-19” in the brief explanation field.

Initial estimates may be revised later when more accurate information is available, Tobias said.

The form may be returned by email to morgan@GainesvilleCofC.com. Scanned versions of forms filled out by hand will be accepted, Tobias said. More information about filling out the form is also available by calling the chamber at 940-665-2831.