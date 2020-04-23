Texas is now among the states where participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be allowed to order groceries online from certain retailers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday, April 21.
On Thursday, April 23, Texas Health and Human Services announced SNAP participants are scheduled to be able to buy groceries online from Walmart and Amazon starting May 18.
The federal go-ahead allows Texas to adjust its SNAP program to permit online purchasing from authorized retailers, according to a USDA press release.
The state’s SNAP participation includes more than 3.2 million people in more than 1.4 million households, and totals nearly $5 billion annually in federal funding, according to the release.
The change to allow online grocery shopping was piloted in Alabama, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, Oregon, and Washington state, where Amazon and Walmart are authorized retailers as well as chains local to Alabama and New York.
It’s up to each state and its SNAP payment processor to make the change happen, according to the USDA.
