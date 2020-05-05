A go-ahead from Gov. Greg Abbott didn’t mean all businesses wanted to jump at reopening their doors. The health and safety of employees and consumers alike is top priority, some business owners say.
Al Sela, owner of Al’s Luigi’s Italian Restaurant, 1938 North I-35, reopened his eatery to diners Tuesday, May 5.
On Monday, April 27, Abbott issued an executive order allowing restaurants to have dine-in customers and retail to reopen for shopping Friday, May 1, with restrictions. Businesses in counties with five or fewer active cases of the coronavirus could reopen May 1 at 50% capacity instead of 25%.
Members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court unanimously agreed Wednesday, April 29, to allow businesses to open up at 50% occupancy during an emergency called meeting at the Cooke County Courthouse in downtown Gainesville.
In March, many businesses were deemed nonessential and were forced to close following an order from Abbott to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The stay-at-home order, which Abbott allowed to expire April 30, did permit restaurants to offer takeout.
Sela said he was ready to open but wanted to take time to work on ways to be safe during a pandemic. He also said he’s in “no rush” to hurry and open at full capacity. He decided to open up at 25% allowable occupancy instead of the 50%.
“Fifty percent in our restaurant seats 80 people, which means no one would be enough far apart,” Sela said. “We want to make sure everyone feels safe and comfortable, as well as the staff.”
Abbott’s order issued last week only allows up to six people at a table and parties have to be seated at least 6 feet apart from each other.
The Italian restaurant, which has been in business since 1999, will only let 30 people in at a time and is currently open for dining in at dinnertime. Lunch is takeout only, according to a post from the business’s social media page.
“The health of our employees and customers is what is important,” Sela said.
Bungalow 123 owner Kelli Hunter said she hopes to reopen her storefront at 319 E. California St. either May 15 or June 1.
“I realize some will not understand or agree with this decision,” Hunter said in a post to her customers on social media. “However, it is the best decision right now for me, my staff and our families, while also keeping our community health in mind. I know many business owners are struggling with these decisions right now. It’s tough, and there is not a ‘one size fits all’ solution.”
Hunter said her business is staying afloat because of online and markdown sales.
She said she started with online sales seven years ago so she had “that to fall back on.” Her downtown storefront opened in 2018.
Hunter said she will continue to sell her apparel and accessories online and offers curbside pickup at the shop when requested.
Delayed reopening
The following businesses also announced they were not reopening this past weekend:
Sarah’s on the Square – reopening May 7
El Tapatio – both locations
Wolf Den Family Restaurant
Los Mariachis Mexican Restaurant
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.