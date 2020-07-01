The Stanford House senior activity center has once again closed temporarily as a precaution in light of the spread of the pandemic coronavirus, senior center Director Kathi Kirby Husereau announced.
The closure began Wednesday, July 1, and affects all the center’s public operations. A reopening date has not been set but Husereau said the plan is to reopen “when it is a better situation.”
The city announced its first death linked to the coronavirus Wednesday. A Gainesville man in his 30s died days after testing positive for the coronavirus, city officials said. As of noon Tuesday, the county had a total of 32 active coronavirus cases, the Register previously reported.
“We just feel like it’s the responsible thing to do. We have that vulnerable population,” Husereau said. The senior center serves people ages 55 and up “with the average age here being about 80,” she said.
The center relied on its task force of three board members, three medical providers and Husereau to lead the center’s decisions relative to the coronavirus, she said.
The center had previously closed in mid-March in response to the pandemic. After reopening, attendance had “started back slowly,” Husereau said.
“We’re probably at 35%. Today was our biggest day and we’ve had 48 in today,” she said just before noon Wednesday, when the closure was announced. “On a regular Wednesday we have close to 100.”
The center had been checking the temperature of those coming in and had not found anyone running a fever, Husereau said.
She advised seniors to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to avoid becoming sick with the coronavirus.
“The most important thing is washing their hands and keeping their hands sanitized,” Husereau said.
The CDC also recommends avoiding close contact with those who are sick or anyone outside your own household; covering your nose and mouth with a face covering when around others; covering coughs and sneezes; cleaning and disinfecting frequently; and monitoring your health for symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the CDC.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a novel coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.