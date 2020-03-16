Gainesville's Stanford House senior activity center at 401 W. Garnett St. is closing for at least two weeks for deep cleaning as a precaution in light of the spread of the new coronavirus, senior center Director Kathi Kirby Husereau announced.
The full statement is below:
"In the best interest and safeguarding of our participants, the advisory council of the Stanford House has made the decision to close our facility for deep cleaning and to help prevent spreading of diseases.
"As of today, March 13, we will remain closed to the public for a period of two weeks. Depending on the status of the coronavirus after this period, we will reopen when we feel it is safe to do so.
"Please understand this is for everyone's protection and for especially our age group.
"Stay home if possible and avoid large crowds and if you do have to be out, please wash your hands frequently."
